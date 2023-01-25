Jeff Simon: They're now the 'Zombie Oscars,' and mostly an argument for streaming

Thank heaven for Will Smith.

If it weren't for Will's celebration of his near-certain upcoming Oscar last year by committing a felony on comedian Chris Rock in front of 16.5 million people, we would have been even further into lamentable boredom than we were in the 21st century Oscars.

Which I'm now, regrettably, calling the "Zombie Oscars." The Oscars, as so many of us remember them – and some of us spent decades predicting and then diagnosing afterwards – died a few years ago. We'll have the zombie version at this year's caravan of Big Money Flackery and Celebrity Self-Consciousness.

Even if, in this case, it's lined up back to back, belly to belly in a zombie jamboree.

It is never recommended in the etiquette manuals that honored guests smack around genial hosts, but it sure makes life merrier for journalists, not to mention habitually bored watchers. But Will Smith belting Chris Rock in the chops for making fun of his wife's alopecia added the piquant flavor of public disgrace to the proceedings.

Thereby proving that no matter how much incompetent flacks try to take the fun out of people celebrating themselves, the human species can always be counted on to act foolishly – and worse – on major public occasions.

The reason we now have Zombie Oscars in the 21st century is that we also have a zombie movie industry. Proof of that came last week in Buffalo when the Regal people dropped the other shoe and announced they were putting to eternal sleep the Elmwood and Transit Regal theaters.

I've been partial to both for decades of screenings, but the combo platter of movies screened on shrunken screens and Covid-19 shutting us all indoors sent both of those venerable palaces into a tailspin, it seems.

The Regals weren't ever movie paradises, true, but when they first arrived with their artfully sloped stadium seating, they were dandy and respectable places to see (and HEAR) movies – especially the big movies with all their gaudy box office numbers and their viewers scarfing down popcorn and nachos.

I've been happy they were around for years now. And I'll be unhappy to lose those two splendid joints forever, if that's what happens.

Proof of how feloniously Covid-19 and movie streaming have battered moviedom will be seen March 12 when the Oscars arrive on ABC-TV with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

Achieving 11 nominations is this year's nom leader "Everything Everywhere All At Once," a frenetic and overlong indie film that screams "streamer" if ever there was one.

I can't tell you how much I wanted to sing loud hosannas everywhere to this movie. In a period when vile mass shootings are happening in Asian neighborhoods, "Everything Everywhere" is about the travails of an immigrant Chinese family that owns a laundromat.

It's a wildly, crazily imaginative tour about an ever-changing cinematic multiverse that can't help tickle the daylights out of all movie audiences who love to see fearless headlong invention on the screen. And its star is the fabled Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh.

How much more prejudiced in a movie's favor could I be?

Not much. Until, that is, I started to watch it. And then, despite all that frantic screaming and lunacy onscreen, I fell asleep after an hour and a half – with an hour to go.

I'm certainly glad that the Oscars threw a Supporting Actress nomination at Jamie Lee Curtis for playing a sluggardly, bullying IRS clerk out to get the family's Big Mama (Yeoh).

I've been in interview suites with Curtis on movie trips and found her completely delightful to encounter, as you might expect from someone married to Christopher Guest ("Waiting for Guffman," "Best in Show"). In all of this year's Oscars, the only one that might – if it happened – relate to "Old Hollywood" would be an Oscar won by the daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

I am, otherwise, decidedly not in the camp of those cheerleading for "Everything Everywhere." It isn't the first wholly admirable movie I've ever seen that bored the bejabbers out of me, and I'm sure it won't be the last.

I just don't want to see it blockading much better movies.

Like, for instance, the movie I'm rooting for to win as much as possible – "Tar," which is frigidly cold to the point of being out and out contemptuous. It's the exact opposite of "Everything" etc. It isn't the audience at large that the movie is contemptuous of, it is only that self-righteously populist part of the audience that celebrates its own anti-intellectualism as "normal." (As opposed to "elitist" and "minority" taste.)

"Tar" is a movie about a powerful leader in the world of classical music – a Bernstein-style conductor, pianist and composer – who, unfortunately, has neither the empathy or the decency to allow real humanity into her life of pure Brahmin privilege.

The lead performance is by the always amazing Cate Blanchett, and it is extraordinary in every way. Movies about classical music are, in general, godawful. This one is majestic. It was, to me, THE stirring movie of 2022 with THE stirring performance.

Don't be fooled by the gaudy Oscar-bait presence of pop hits "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Elvis" and "Avatar: the Way of Water," and the first Oscar nomination for an actor in a Marvel movie.

Most of these movies continue the trend of being small enough to fit easily into the streaming world. These are movies to watch munching Doritos at home, not movie theater popcorn slathered with butter and butter substitute.

Consider these streaming-friendly nominations: Best Picture nominations for "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking." A Best Supporting Actor nomination for Bryan Tyree Henry for "Causeway," but NOT for lead actress Jennifer Lawrence, for whom it was obvious Oscar bait. (By the way, Buffalo's Stephen McKinley Henderson plays her shrink in the movie.)

Consider, also, all the actors who managed to get Andrea Riseborough nominated for Best Actress in "To Leslie," while slighting more prominent movies such as "Till."

Consider Ruben Ostlund's getting a precious director nomination for "Triangle of Sadness," and not Sarah Polley for "Women Talking." "Triangle" is squarely in the tradition of Mike White's tubal triumphs at the Emmys with his "White Lotus" series – for which, see also the "Lotus"-like movie "Aftersun."

Consider the Big Opportunity for Brendan Fraser to get an Oscar for donning a fat suit and applied artificial neck blubber in "The Whale." Please, if you can, ignore those who can always be found complaining that majority actors have no business playing conspicuous minority parts, as if only a dying actor should have starred in "Living," and not the venerable Bill Nighy.

Consider Ana de Armas nominated for starring in "Blonde," based on Joyce Carol Oates' Marilyn Monroe novel. As movies go, I'd imagine it was so much easier to watch at home in the privacy of one's own living room or bedroom than in a mall theater where you might bump into your high school English teacher.

Please understand. I'll be happily watching the Zombie Oscars. Let Jimmy Kimmel gently roast whomever seems likely. It's always intrinsically entertaining to put all those celebrities in one room and pretend they're all occupational equals as they stand back to back, belly to belly.

You never know. One of them, for his or her own recondite private reasons, may want to give another of them a belt in the chops or a knee to the groin.

And wouldn't that serve us all, whether at the event or in our living rooms, right for letting so much Hollywood flackery into our homes for 95 years now?

I think it would.