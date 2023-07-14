Twenty years separate Tom Cruise from Harrison Ford, two men who, quite splendidly, still know how to be movie stars.

Tom Cruise was 61 years old on July 3. Ford was 81 on July 13.

Both are back riding the crest of their troubled movie world, proving that the summer blockbuster period still exists despite everyone's fear that movies themselves had been murdered in their rocking chair by Covid-19.

Not quite.

The pandemic certainly didn't help the movie business. But attend one of summer's intended blockbusters and you'll find you have happy company – Ford, for instance, in his newest "Indiana Jones" movie in which the actor is celebrating his ninth decade on earth.

To show the world, in other words, how Indiana Jones, archaeologist might act at 81. The result in James Mangold's pickup from Steven Spielberg's series is that Ford is taking his actor's soul more seriously than he has in quite a while.

This 81-year old is very good at playing his age – just as Clint Eastwood has, for a while, been more than plausible playing HIS age.

That didn't used to be true in movies. Cary Grant, for one, quit movies cold at the age of 65. He couldn't play "Cary Grant roles" anymore (see his last masterpiece "Charade"). He was going to be shoved into "Father Goose," a development for which he had no appetite whatsoever.

So at 61 – Cruise's age – he married Dyan Cannon, had a daughter named Jennifer, divorced and made the films that convinced him to get out of movies.

Don't think he wasn't looking, though, for an off-ramp from senility. He kept on keeping touch with Hollywood big shots who might let him play his age creatively. (His most public such flare of interest was to Richard Zanuck when he and Sidney Lumet were casting their great film "The Verdict." Paul Newman got the role that Robert Redford had complained couldn't be done.)

When Cruise makes a "Top Gun" movie in his 60s, his age is taken for granted. When he makes a "Mission Impossible" movie, all bets are off. All ages, too. He trusts his "Mission Impossible" partner, Christopher McQuarrie, the man who, once upon a time, wrote one of the truly fabled film scripts of the past 50 years, "The Usual Suspects."

The script McQuarrie wrote for "Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1" is a dandy, full of fresh detail and intricacy while the basic skeleton is old and formula-strong.

So you know what Cruise and McQuarrie have created for their mature dominance of summer blockbuster movies in an era they're not supposed to exist?

A great contribution to America's truly immortal jazz aesthetic, that's what.

Try to think of it this way: Take a great, primitive jazz riff tune. Duke Ellington and Juan Tizol's "Perdido," let's say. They don't come any simpler than that one.

On top of that, get one of the greatest composer-arrangers in history – you've probably heard of this Ellington fellow – and let him ply his magnificent trade. And then let the band members play their posteriors off.

Now adapt that to "Mission Impossible." Take a classic idea so simple it actually animated a TV series: an "Impossible Missions" force that does a whole lot of intelligence and law enforcement dirty work.

Then let that majestic arranger-soloist McQuarrie wail all kinds of intricate variations on the skeletal tune, from himself and his soloists. In this case, that means operatives looking for something called The Entity, which is an AI program that could easily rule the world if only the right key and lock can be discovered.

There are, somewhat incredibly, some very foolish people claiming that Cruise's "Mission Impossible" is the epitome of hidebound corporate cinema.

The heck it is. To me, it's a great jazz-influenced creation – an old musical plot that transforms into state-of-the-art storytelling invention for 2023, an era where Hollywood writers desperately need to maintain their inventiveness.

You want to see their raw cleverness onscreen? That's what McQuarrie does writing and directing this "Mission Impossible." If ever a script showed what professional Hollywood writers do to earn their keep, it's MI.

What McQuarrie and Cruise do provides proof that in an age crying out for living, breathing blockbusters, they can, gloriously, still work.

Whatever else he does with his life, Cruise has proven what it means to create blockbuster movies in an era where their very existence is doubted and everyone is dying to say rude things about them.

Once upon a time, Spielberg was the king of the summer blockbuster. No more. His old employee Cruise has taken over. Spielberg is busy with his multiplex professorship and letting younger professionals like Mangold direct the newest Indiana Jones fantasy.

Let us remember that once upon a time "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is what happened when Spielberg and George Lucas had fond memories of seeing the serials that came out of World War II with Nazis as villainous as wrestlers with German names in the '50s.

That very old setup survives now in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which is supposed to take place during Vietnam years (where there are, yes, still evil Nazis on the prowl). Originally, Indy wants to find "The Lance of Longinus" once coveted by Hitler, i.e. the spear which drew Christ's blood on the cross. When he realizes it's a fraud, he engages remaining Nazis in a search for a "dial" created by Archimedes to find "a fissure in time" and, thereby, let us all zip back and forth across time the way we fly to Cleveland or Saskatoon.

None of which is nearly as inventive on the fly as McQuarrie in "Mission Impossible" but so what? With Ford around to show the world of 2023 how willing actors ought to be to celebrate their ninth decade on earth, his movie even becomes a little moving before it's over.

With McQuarrie running Cruise's show, the stunts are – as the promos promise – worth the occasional "holy (expletive)" and the scriptwriters are never slowed down by speed bumps.

Both of these movies weigh in while smiling in the two-and-a-half hour neighborhood. Neither feels long.

McQuarrie's is a state-of-the-art summer blockbuster for 2023. It's got terrific stunt work for the first year in which stunts will be recognized at the Oscars (about time!) and it also has inventive writing for a writer/director who'd have been a diabolical arranger/composer for the Ellington band.

In a Hollywood summer of strikes by writers and actors, "Mission Impossible" is a perfect display of what they both can do when they know what they're doing.

A dangerous season for this blockbuster July but all the more reason to see what multiplexes can give us before clockwork machines take over.