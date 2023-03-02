I'm so sorry you weren't watching.

And I'm pretty sure you weren't. According to Variety, the total number of watchers for the SAG-AFTRA Awards on Sunday was a million and a half people, an all-time low.

That's not only unfortunate; you might even elevate that to tragic.

Those of us who watched it online on Facebook and Twitter and Netflix's tiny little corner of YouTube saw a year-end award show that had some of the familiar and heartening virtues the old Oscars used to have in the era of their greatest TV popularity.

That seems to me so self-evident that I'm even modifying a bit my near-total pessimism about the Oscars coming up on March 12. I'm no longer calling them the "Zombie Oscars" and dismissing their feints in the direction of liveliness.

Let's just say that if everything works out at all as predicted, you could call them the "Jamie Lee Curtis Oscars." Which is to say an Oscar show with living Hollywood history in its very DNA that has a lot of the old virtues that made all that massive self-deification so perversely enjoyable and funny. (Curtis is the longtime wife of Christopher Guest, one of the great living masters of the "mockumentary.")

The biggest trouble, of course, is that the movie business has changed.

Utterly.

Courtesy of a box-office-battering pandemic and a large infusion of identity politics into movie assessment, movie theater audiences have shrunk severely and definitions of excellence have settled for the next best thing – sociopolitical propriety. It's hard to be dismissive of movies that are demonstrably intended to do good – even great things – for excluded Americans.

But the trouble there is in that very word: "minority." Empathy for those who are deaf or a different race isn't exactly "Casablanca" or "Raging Bull" you know?

Hence, the downward slide of the Oscars in both esteem and audiences that was amplified in velocity by the one-two punch of movie streaming before a pandemic administered a TKO.

Nothing, on the surface, could match the savviest predictions for the 2023 Oscars for the likelihood of a total kidnapping by minority dominance of fans and esteem.

The two biggest groups likely to see major focus on Oscar night are Chinese Americans (courtesy of the film "Everything Everywhere All At Once") and passionate fans of classical music, the subject of the stunning and emotionally frigid "Tar."

You couldn't find two movies more opposite from one another. "Everything Everywhere" – whose 11 nominations lead all other films – is a wild and chortlingly inventive scrapbook of inventions about a Chinese American family beset by tax and marital and young adult coupling problems. It's as if the wildest creative group you know blew up a good TV sitcom and watched, chuckling, as all the stinging pieces fell into the laps of the audience, much of which was delighted to be treated differently at last.

Sadly, I wasn't one of them. I fell asleep through a crucial 45 minutes of the film. I got the points – the plot points and the technical narrative points – quickly and found it easy to drift off briefly into slumberland.

That, however, won't deter me from watching the Oscars because the SAG-AFTRA awards proved how much potential is there.

There is no question which movie is my candidate for the stunner of the past decade – Todd Field's "Tar," a magnificent, jewel-cut block of ice about classical music and the tendency of genius to modify morality beyond socially acceptable limits.

The film's central performance by Cate Blanchett as conductor, composer and pianist Lydia Tar is magnificent. We watch as her little private depredations catch up to her in one massive public explosion. The thrill in 2023 of watching a movie so little compromised is gigantic and irreplaceable. If ever a movie were self-evidently too good for award season, it's "Tar."

Beyond that, the Best Picture category is also full of BIG BOX OFFICE fodder, following Tom Cruise's revenue defibrillator "Top Gun-Maverick."

What saved the SAG-AFTRA Awards was how many of old Award Show TV virtues could be trotted forth by the "Everything Everywhere" sweeps, as predicted.

1. The triumph of an American minority realm as the subject of cinematic focus, i.e. Chinese American culture. The senior member of the film's award-winning ensemble cast is venerable 94-year-old character actor James Hong, an exemplary citizen of his trade who has made 600 film and TV shows since 1955's "Soldier of Fortune" with director Edward Dmytryk.

The classic Oscar show virtue of going deep into moviedom's pre-history was met brilliantly by this precious living antique, at long last at the splendid plateau of a marathon career he proudly told us began with a movie starring, yes, Clark Gable.

Thereby, of course, he had made a magic connection to the annals of Hollywood legendry. When a character actor tells you he's been around that long, he has embodied "continuity" as a key to the fable of Hollywood.

Louis B. Mayer, who invented the Oscars, would be proud.

2. More continuity was found with the award of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Sally Field, whose career began with "Gidget" and "The Flying Nun" and wound up lending unearned prestige to Burt Reyonds' pedal-to-the-metal defiance of "Smokies" and Marvel's "Spider-Man" (where she played Aunt May). Any chance to prove to Sally that we "like her," we "like her" speaks well of us all.

3. A little lovable dollop of irreverence mischief. This is where the estimable Curtis, at the age of 64, comes in. She is, as all old movie-literate people know, the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh – or, as she puts it, a "nepo-baby" of one of '50s Hollywood's glittering couplings.

It's important here that, in the interest of continuity, I mention that I go back to Day One in the career of Curtis, who won a SAG-AFTRA award for "Everything Everywhere." When she was a starlet on ABC's sitcom remake of her father's comedy "Operation Petticoat," I was a member of the nation's TV press introduced to her and encouraged to get friendly enough to have her sit on a few critic's laps (along with the other starlets). I gave it a decorous pass but a couple of other colleagues volunteered.

Nothing should be made here of slipshod ethics. Curtis was young, good-humored and playful. She was making satiric fun of the very idea that performers and antsy members of the press somehow belonged on the same train.

On another much later press occasion, a colleague with whom she had scheduled an audience, had to cancel because of a sudden serious family illness at home. Listening to her solicitous and genuine concern for his family's welfare was well beyond that of most "stars" toward members of the press. It was, if anything, a blatant 300-hp display of "breeding" among Hollywood aristocrats.

By then, I had been there since the pivotal film moment when young starlet Curtis starred as the primal, slasher movie teen babysitter in John Carpenter's "Halloween," which would give her cinematic immortality in a movie gloriously analogous to the way her mother's murder in Hitchcock's "Psycho" made her the primal blond victim of Hitchcock movies.

When accepting her award for "Everything Everywhere," she threw in a delightful little morsel of her family's truth by informing us that Hollywood's once-ballyhooed ideal couple ended up their lives hating each other.

Game.

Set.

Match.

So help me, you'd be hard put to ask for an award show hors d'oeuvre tastier than that.

Curtis is the likely winner again in her category on March 12. I'm looking forward to it.