Jeff Simon: The books-to-movie carousel keeps spinning for 'Dexter,' 'Passing' and Bond – James Bond

But then, in 1962, two years past Kennedy's election, came "Dr. No," with Sean Connery and Ursula Andress' bikini in Jamaica, to bring movie imagery to Kennedy's daydreams. The incredible fight scene in the next Bond film, "From Russia With Love," aimed the franchise directly at its biggest initial smash, "Goldfinger."

The Bond franchise at the movies hasn't needed a Fleming source book in years. It's been open skies for a while. And the Craig films have responded splendidly. I would nominate "Skyfall" as the best Bond ever, if you're judging it strictly as a movie and not a piece of testosterone mythography.

But despite the attempted power of its ending, that's why I think the conclusion of "No Time to Die" is disappointing. There was an opening to turn him into a mature Transatlantic male. But no. As it is writ in the book of the Broccoli family of filmmakers, you have to end them all on an island or a submarine something large and isolated where there will be a lot of bad guys and running around before the big bang and James either makes it out of the mess or he doesn't.

And then you got James on some godforsaken life raft with a "Bond girl" waiting for the rescuers of Mi5 or 6 to glide him back to the verbal hugs of M and Miss Moneypenny.