You can back off from the ledge. No one needs to jump. Not yet.

Disaster at TCM has been averted – more or less – for now. Charlie Tabeth, for instance, got his old job back. His recent announced removal by capitalism's "cut all costs!" vampires has been reversed.

The life blood of TCM – incomparable film exhibition excellence – will be permitted again.

Charlie who?

Charles Tabeth, that's who, one of those unknown people who make American life worth living in the 21st century.

The senior programmer for the TCM network, a 25-year veteran of the network. Trust me when I tell you that Tabeth's work for many years has been some of the most amazing I've ever seen on TV.

I have never seen film exhibition on TV as inspired and absorbing as I have routinely glimpsed on TCM. (I flicked on TCM at 8 a.m. one recent morning to see an obscure '50s Western by director John Sturges that had amazing cowboys and Indians battles and a Western landscape that, so help me, I've never seen in a movie before. It was incredible – white-rocked mountains magnificent to behold no matter what was going on. In a life of watching Westerns, I was seeing something I had never seen before.)

It looked, for a little while, as if Tabeth was a goner.

The new Warner Brothers/Discovery monolith had decreed a cost-cutting harrowing of TCM that would have included the monolithically gifted Tabeth, perhaps the most admired classic film programmer that any TV network has ever had.

Let's get down to cases here. Yes, yes, I know TCM is no big deal. Not if you're looking at it quickly. It's a tiny specialty cable network that, like all cable networks, is losing viewer blood in the streaming TV era.

On the other hand, if you're taking a good, long look at TCM with the intention of not harrowing American culture in any way, TCM is one of the most important networks that TV has ever seen.

It goes back to Ted Turner – yachtsman, playboy, billionaire seer and former Jane Fonda husband – when he needed a dandy place to show some movies he had acquired in big money razzle dazzle that he didn't understand himself.

One of the results of his new acquisition of property that didn't engage his total interest was his idea of colorizing black-and-white film classics for younger audiences who wanted their flicks in color, hang it all. Who needed that ancient black-and-white guff, thought Turner, who, as he steered his yachts, probably didn't really imagine places where Shakespeare plays and Beethoven quartets might be thoroughly at home either.

It seems to have been impressed upon him eventually that, if he weren't careful, he might yet find his name entered into the ranks of American history as one of our eternal billionaire toads.

If he went on colorizing things, that is.

His appetite for eternally consecrating the memory of his toad croaks abated and the sublimities of black-and-white cinema found a reluctant champion. Classic films were permitted to survive in a thick-headed "let's trash excellence" era.

A funny thing then happened, though. TCM – an admittedly minority and upscale enthusiasm – was, in its small corner of American culture growing and becoming one of the most important cultural inventions since TV was invented in the first place.

It is, in this part of the 21st century, irreplaceable. It is now, both the guardian and the primal mass exhibitor of film, as the unprecedented 20th century-plus art form whose audience and students now encompass everyone from cooing toddlers to horror cultists to film professors and romance consumers of unquenchable appetites.

The newest populist big-money executive slasher on the block – a fellow named David Zaslav – became honcho in charge of Warner/Discovery's Media world.

Poor Mr. Zaslav had been promoted into a world indistinguishable from hell.

That's what happens when you're not prepared.

As the new chief overseer of CNN, he received about as much contempt as a 21st century cable news executive could handle when CNN decided that it would be a dandy idea to give ratings bell ringer Donald Trump an evening to babble away to an ambitious young journalist on the grounds that Trump did so much metric business before those numbers, incredibly, turned into votes. America's information classes might as well have moved to Mars.

To that calamity on CNN prime time, he then managed to scare the bejabbers out of those information classes by slashing TCM's budgets and executive rosters to give the 21s century a golden new name in ineradicable villainy.

Clearly, then, in the superhero era, it was time for a squad of superhero Avengers to rescue TCM from the heedless and pitiless embrace of malignant BIG MONEY.

Enter avenging film big shots Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and P.T. (Paul Thomas) Anderson. In other words, the much-venerated men who once gave us "E.T.," "Schindler's List," "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia," "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull."

A cross-generational elite, in other words, of cinematic excellence.

So the self-appointed trio of Hollywood Avengers went to talk it over with Zaslav and return with an upbeat TCM solution and, a few days later, the restoration of Tabeth's good name (and job) to prove it.

Let me confess that while I'm always worried about the amount of America's cultural life blood that can be consumed by cost-cutting vampires, I wasn't as terrified by new cost-cutting insatiability as some other people.

Why? Among the names of those announced as guides of the new TCM was the name of Mike DeLuca, the former executive at New Line who, incredibly, once said "yes" to "Boogie Nights" and "Magnolia." (In other words, the fellow who heard proposals for a nostalgic movie about porn production in "Boogie Nights" and a cleansing rain of frogs in "Magnolia" and nodded "Sure, why not?" That is a man unafraid of cinematic creativity.)

On the other hand, I haven't been able to become one of those ecstatic at TCM's diversification into a lifestyle channel offering wines, film festivals and cruises. (If I want some wine, I don't need Bette Davis' or Jimmy Cagney's picture on the label.)

If a few more bucks can be made to stave off the vampires, after all, I'm all for it. But my interest is in making sure that Tabeth and his kind are people whose names and careers are writ in stone. That they are the ones scheduling TCM's airwaves from January to December.

Tabeth, the 25-year vet, was brought back by Hollywood's Diplomatic Avengers.

Don't dive into a complete sigh of relief yet. You will, shortly, see a tiny bit of evidence of what awaited us.

As one of the measures the vampires wanted TCM to adopt was the idea of dropping "outros" – those final remarks after films ended by hosts – to bracket the intros that told viewers about the movies they were about to see. The great Robert Osborne consecrated those for all time.

So during July, you'll see, temporarily, a TCM world without those informative outros. We're assured they will return to their rightful place in the fall but always know what could be at hand.

But if the current good vibes hold true, we will see the results of what happens when three of the Film Culture Avengers raid the office of the newest cost-cutter and eternal apostle of immediate revenue over excellence.

I'm cutting short my sighs of relief. My anxiety is always ready to return.

But I'm strongly advising those people who, in a panic, immediately edged out to the edges to back off and hug the wall for safety.

For now.