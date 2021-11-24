Jeff Simon: Oliver Stone proved his genius with 'Platoon.' Then things started to go wrong.

It has always seemed to me that Stone, more than any other figure anywhere, gave America a safe and decent way out of the ideological and emotional maze of the war in Vietnam.

Here, with "Platoon" was a war film written and directed by a man who had been a decorated soldier in Vietnam (Bronze Star, Purple Heart), a restless man who had been a Yale dropout and an enlisted soldier, not a draftee.

His anti-war film "Platoon" had more than weight and authority. It had something approaching definition – the feel of great American literature – it reminded me of Stephen Crane – and the panache to make indelible use of great American music (Barber's "Adagio for Strings").

What he had done that was so significant to American history itself was to codify and consecrate forever one persuasive ideological stance in a horrifically divided country. His film led the way to a new desperately needed norm: pro-Vietnam veteran but anti-war.

For years, Hollywood and miscellaneous media had turned fulminating anti-war sentiment into a vicious and horrifying condemnation of the soldiers themselves. And then along came "Platoon" to brilliantly separate the exploited veterans of the war from the pro-war, Bob Hope jingoism with which the powers that be at the time tried to sell a war that was never destined to be a popular cause.