Jeff Simon: No matter what you hear, 'The Fabelmans' is not the real Steven Spielberg. 'Schindler's List' is

Sorry, I disagree.

"Spielberg's most personal movie" blared the publicity for "The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg's fictionalization of his own early life in consort with his frequent collaborator these days, Tony Kushner, author of the legendary theatrical AIDS epic "Angels in America."

Yes, it's Spielberg's own life being fictionalized in his movie but I'd argue that, by far, the most personal moment in all of Spielberg's life work is the ending of "Schindler's List."

Allow me to be a little personal myself on the subject of "Schindler's List." I saw it with a room full of other critics in Manhattan before its release. Another film coming out soon had been scheduled for screening right afterward by a different company. Other critics asked if I were going to that one too as they were.

I could barely croak "no" to them in the elevator going down. "Schindler's List" affected me that much. It all but wrecked me.

In my view, I understood it in a way many of my colleagues would find difficult.

Spielberg was doing something almost unprecedented in American commercial movies at the end of "Schindler's List." He was, after using all his extraordinary art and craft to make one of the most powerful Holocaust movies we'll ever see, shutting THAT film off and ending with a few minutes of autobiographical documentary.

Where we saw the very real Steven Spielberg and members of his family visit the real grave of Oskar Schindler, whose story he'd filmed, and, according to Jewish custom, put memorial stones on the gravestone in thankful tribute.

What Spielberg was saying at that moment was this: I am not only the cinematic tale-teller of the film you've just seen, whether you liked it or not; I am the Jew who felt compelled to make it. No matter what you may think or say, I am going to pay personal tribute to a man who, according to my film, thought himself "a master of presentation" but who saved so many Jews from the death camps during the Holocaust.

At that final moment of "Schindler's List," Steven Spielberg – one of the greatest and most successful figures of his movie generation – is saying "for these few minutes, my identity as a man supersedes my identity as an artist."

Why was I affected so deeply? Because I'm a Jewish member of Spielberg's generation. He is, in fact, two years younger than I am. In our generation, we didn't personalize feelings about the Holocaust – not easily we didn't. We couldn't. We had no right. We were told that it was a legacy we shared with other Jews but only to mourn and feel at a distance.

And there was Spielberg breaking a kind of unwritten Jewish code: In a world of popular entertainment, one of the greatest and most successful masters our movies will ever know was telling the world "my identity as a man comes first and always will."

That's the way I read his film. That's what affected me so personally.

"The Fabelmans" fictionalizes Spielberg's teenage experiences with anti-Semitism in California. It is witty and empathetic and surprisingly broad and universal in its purview. The great Jewish moguls in Hollywood history would be proud of him, not worried. But it is like everything else in Spielberg's latter-day collaboration with Kushner, industrially intended as a major piece in the upper room cinema of American culture.

It is, as so many of Spielberg's films with Kushner are, like successful and mildly sophisticated movie versions of the old Bobbs-Merrill children's book series "Childhoods of Famous Americans." (Jim Thorpe, George Washington etc.)

Except that in "The Fabelmans" the "famous American" whose life story he is telling so sweetly and sympathetically is the fellow directing the very movie that contains it. It is more industrial, really, than personal.

That film ends – very wittily AND personally – with a sublime joke where wildly idiosyncratic filmmaker David Lynch plays the great John Ford and does some very, very funny cigar shtick and ends the movie with some brilliant advice to emergent filmmakers everywhere from Ford on the subject of how to use a movie camera.

Those final moments are, such a rich joke that, so help me, for real movie lovers it will be worth sitting through everything else.

Which is, in truth, no cakewalk, particularly at the beginning when we're seeing the Fabelman/Spielberg family when the preteen prodigy falls in thrall to movies watching the grandiose train wreck in Cecil B. DeMille's "The Greatest Show On Earth."

In the view of many, including me, it's a big empty film except that to this little boy – whose father is a brilliant engineer – he is enraptured. How do they do that, he wonders. With model trains obviously.

So he vows to reproduce it. Which we see with suitable reverence and indulgence for the little boy. Nice but, to me, a second-class use of the first person singular.

"Schindler's List" did it so much better in its final minutes.

I know I'm in a minority but it's my wish that Spielberg and Kushner get a professional divorce. Spielberg has, in his 70s, become everything I don't think we needed: a tool of the ancient Hollywood ways invented by the Jewish moguls who invented Hollywood's favorites. Just some more "official" Hollywood filmmaking.

I liked him better when he was an unpredictable film master who made "E.T.", "Empire of the Sun," some of the imagery in "War of the Worlds," "The Sugarland Express" and "Minority Report" and the updated pulp of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jurassic Park" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

"The Fabelmans" is admirable garden variety Spielberg – entertaining, manipulative, funny and endearing. And when Judd Hirsch and Michelle Williams are onscreen, delectably performed. But your connection to Spielberg's soap operatic discovery of his true vocation is, perforce, a wee bit limited.

Or at least mine was.

I would have been much happier with a fictionalization of what happened when, as a fledgling Hollywood director, Spielberg was given Joan Crawford, no less, to direct in an episode of Rod Serling's "Night Gallery" where the tyro was to direct a diva with a dragon's reputation in some quarters. (Unearned, say so many veteran Hollywoodians, who pronounce her easy to work with, no matter what Bette Davis might say. Her first act with young Spielberg, it seems, was to take him to lunch.)

In other biographical storytelling these days, our connectedness to the lives of the one-time Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) is, obviously, about as minimal as can be.

Except that, of course, intermarriage of all sorts is commonplace in our era and we see it writ large in the new Harry and Meghan doc by Liz Garbus that just parked onto Netflix.

Let's face it: Being a member of the British royal family is both splendid for its wealth and entitlements at the same time that, by any reasonable standards, the job stinks (if you'll pardon the indelicacy).

As a member of the British royal family, you're like an elephant or a wildebeest to be hunted by paparazzi on permanent safari for snapshots to bag for huge remuneration from a ravenous press.

If you've got any heart at all, it will bleed for these two lovers, despite all their mind-boggling wealth and entitlements. An expert in royal family history lays it out for us – along with permanent status as quarry for lensing predators, their world is a "gilded cage" – no freedom, no autonomy, no legitimate ability to ease out of ancient tradition.

No wonder these two quit the Windsor family cold.

I'm on their side, however spoiled they may or may not be.

And more than that, as long as we're talking about Netflix, I'd rather watch Liz Garbus' documentary series "Harry and Meghan" than I ever was in any of my unsuccessful attempts to get into "The Crown." (I'll keep trying. Honest I will.)