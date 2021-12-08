Jeff Simon: No matter how hard I try, I don't love Lucy. The new movie about her is a different story.

You have no idea how sorry I am. Really. Given how much comedy recognition our part of New York State owes to the simple fact of Lucille Ball coming from Jamestown, I deeply wish it weren't so.
But I have never loved Lucy. I never even liked her.
I'm not alone. Every time I have ever expressed this sentiment in public – whether in print or in conversation – I've encountered the discreet gratitude of others in our vast minority for voicing such an unpopular idea.
Ours is absolutely a minority view. Lucille Ball is probably the most popular star in the history of television. Her only possible competition might be Oprah Winfrey, a very different sort of figure.
It's important that you understand that: 1) I was always dazzled by her physical comedy chops 2) I always registered her red-haired beauty and 3) I understood her clout and perspicacity as half of the ruling tandem (with Desi) of her production company Desilu which, among other things, gave us "The Untouchables" and "Star Trek."
But my alienation from her on the tube has been lifelong. So help me, as a senior citizen I don't feel essentially different from what I did at age 6 when her primal sitcom first went on the air.
I wasn't allowed to watch it at first. The show ran at 9 p.m. Mondays which meant that it was past my bedtime. So I spent the rest of that first season hearing about this TV miracle from my father, mother and older brother.
When I was finally allowed to share this cultural revelation in its second season, I was instantly put off by the show's basic plot: that a grown woman's infantile, whiny behavior was successfully bullying other adults.
Make no mistake: "I Love Lucy" was a hugely innovative show in every way. It was a feminist fable about an unhappy '50s housewife rebelling against domestic impotence and stasis.
What I still dislike about it, though, is that a serious feminist allegory was being presented by a woman who constantly acted like a spoiled child – Lucy bawling while Desi went into a dither are the show's visual symbols.
As a child, it made me uneasy to see adults act like children. It still does. With all those laugh tracks and sledgehammer comedy cues, the audience was being bullied into laughing. I didn't like being pushed around as a kid and I still don't in my usually cheerful dotage.
All of this is a preamble to saying this: Do not – even if sorely tempted – dismiss Aaron Sorkin's film "Being the Ricardos" no matter how alienated you might be from the Lucille Ball "legend." The film opens this week. I've seen enough of it to understand that it turns any possible alienation upside down. It stars Nicole Kidman as Lucy and Javier Bardem as Desi.
Half of that is godawful casting, true. Bardem, for one thing, is from Spain, not Desi's Cuba, a very different thing indeed. For another thing, Bardem is a hulking, deep-voiced, masculine presence in movies whereas Desi Arnaz was so funny on the tube because he usually seemed a spoiled, nattering woodpecker in what Jerry Seinfeld immortally called "a puffy shirt."
In '50s TV the show was wonderfully surreal. Give it some thought and you instantly realize that the early '50s popularity of Latin music in America was the same kind of musical liberation for white, middle-class America that arrived a few years later with the raw Black music of R&B and rock 'n' roll.
I always liked the rest of "I Love Lucy" – the mordant wisecracks of Ethel and Fred (Vivian Vance and William Frawley) and the wild, mildly hallucinatory Desi, with his "Babalu" conga drum on William S. Paley's buttoned-up network.
Sorkin's new movie is about that wonderfully incongruous moment in American pop culture when the gigantic popularity of Lucille Ball encountered '50s McCarthyism. Walter Winchell caused a mini-scandal by reporting the uncoverings of Lucy's totally tangential leftist politics. (It was an inheritance from her grandfather.)
In anything resembling confrontation, her popularity was impregnable. (Remember this, though. When her company first aired its show "The Untouchables," it was Winchell's voice as narrator that seemed to give the show its pseudo-documentary cred. A very shrewd hire on Desilu's part.)
Don't, for a second, be put off by the movie. Bardem may be miscast as Desi but Nicole Kidman is such a good actress that she is almost impossible to miscast.
While we're on the subject of actresses and terrific current movies in Oscar-bait season, don't pass up Lady Gaga in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" either. Of all the subjects in this world, haute couture is one of those I know least about. But the movie – about the wife who murdered a scion of the Gucci fashion family – is brilliantly alive, from the smallest detail at the beginning.
Lady Gaga is a born actress and always was. All the internet hoo-ha about the movie's mishmash of accents is crashingly irrelevant. However some of the actors misfire as Hollywood's idea of wealthy Italians, it couldn't possibly matter less.
The movie gets away with building a broad stroke narrative out of a pile of subtleties. It's about two Gucci brothers – one always socially and financially correct, the other more competitive and ambitious in business. The first is played by Adam Driver, as the unfortunate brother who married the woman played by Lada Gaga. The second is played by Al Pacino at his most avuncular.
Any vague resemblance in tone with prestigious film director Ridley Scott and his "anything goes" younger filmmaking brother Tony Scott is, obviously, all in your imagination.
I defy any member of the audience to look at anyone else when Lady Gaga is onscreen. I wouldn't call it a great performance but any Hollywoodian who is capable of denying that she's a great presence in American movies ought to be ridden out of town on a rail. In almost every way, Lady Gaga has surpassed the woman who seemed to be her model, Madonna.
Everything about the movie is vibrant and delightful until the documentary facts of history take over and it gets mired in murder and a trial which makes a convict out of our heroine.
Unlike "Being the Ricardos" where reality is the savior of Desi and Lucy, reality is what undercuts the ultimate impact of "House of Gucci."
Probably the most visually arresting movie to come along in a long while is Netflix's "The Power of the Dog," the first movie in 10 years by Jane Campion, whose "Piano" was such a revelation once upon a time.
It was filmed in Campion's native New Zealand which passes in the film for Montana. You will, I think, if you're anything like me, think that this adaptation of Thomas Savage's novel gives you mind-boggling landscapes on the order of "Lawrence of Arabia." It's that visually compelling.
The minute we see Benedict Cumberbatch as a foul-smelling abusive rancher who mocks a sensitive boy for making origami flowers, you know you're in totally repressed "Brokeback Mountain" territory and you expect that silently screaming sexual repression is going to lead to an all-too-obvious conclusion.
Guess again. The ending of "The Power of the Dog" is so subtle and so powerful that you will have to sit up and take thoughtful notice of the whole film before you fully comprehend the film's final wallop.
And then, when the ending fully hits you, you'll realize how much impact "The Power of the Dog" has.
At the very least, the landscape cinematography of Ari Wegner is a stunner in the most classic film style.