Jeff Simon: No matter how hard I try, I don't love Lucy. The new movie about her is a different story.

You have no idea how sorry I am. Really. Given how much comedy recognition our part of New York State owes to the simple fact of Lucille Ball coming from Jamestown, I deeply wish it weren't so.

But I have never loved Lucy. I never even liked her.

I'm not alone. Every time I have ever expressed this sentiment in public – whether in print or in conversation – I've encountered the discreet gratitude of others in our vast minority for voicing such an unpopular idea.

Ours is absolutely a minority view. Lucille Ball is probably the most popular star in the history of television. Her only possible competition might be Oprah Winfrey, a very different sort of figure.

It's important that you understand that: 1) I was always dazzled by her physical comedy chops 2) I always registered her red-haired beauty and 3) I understood her clout and perspicacity as half of the ruling tandem (with Desi) of her production company Desilu which, among other things, gave us "The Untouchables" and "Star Trek."

But my alienation from her on the tube has been lifelong. So help me, as a senior citizen I don't feel essentially different from what I did at age 6 when her primal sitcom first went on the air.