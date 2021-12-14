Jeff Simon: 'Nightmare Alley' improves on the 1947 original, with a huge assist from City Hall

"You're easy on the eyes," says Zeena, the carnival mentalist to the newest hunky carny to talk his way into her traveling carnival neighborhood.
His name is Stanton Carlisle. And he's played by Bradley Cooper in one of the best films whose production had, for a while, a Buffalo address. The film is Guillermo del Toro's remake of "Nightmare Alley," one of the major films of the season. In the 1947 original, the "easy on the eyes" matinee idol was Tyrone Power, previously known mostly for squish-brained swashbucklers.
This new "Nightmare Alley" stands out from the films in the seasonal meat grinder almost as much as Edmund Goulding's original film did in 1947.
Just as Cooper is a current pretty boy proving how much more than that he is – consider his direction and co-starring with Lady Gaga in 2017's remake of "A Star is Born" – Power had a lot to prove in 1946.
He had just come back from the war. Even more than James Stewart, another movie star who flew planes during the war, Marine pilot Power had no intention of being an onscreen pretty boy dolt anymore.
So, with MGM's directorial paragon of good taste Edmund Goulding ("Grand Hotel," films starring Greta Garbo and Bette Davis), he made two of the most astonishing – and astonishingly overlooked – films of the postwar '40s: their version of Somerset Maugham's bestselling novel "The Razor's Edge," a simplistic but strangely haunting Hollywood attempt to plumb spirituality; and, most startling of all, "Nightmare Alley," a stark, harrowing look at the lowest underside of American show business, the carnival with its side shows full of freaks and bottom-level ploys to separate the suckers and rubes from their money.
Power spent the early part of the war as a stateside Marine pilot educating others. Toward the end of the war, though, he flew transport planes at dangerously low altitudes and won combat medals doing it.
When he returned from the war, he was no longer happy being just "easy on the eyes." To star as Maugham's spiritual pilgrim in "The Razor's Edge" was ambitious enough but to purchase William Lindsay Gresham's diametrically opposite novel "Nightmare Alley" as a vehicle about rotten-souled opportunist Stanton Carlisle remains, to me, one of the most unfathomably underrated achievements in '40s movies.
Power came from a theatrical family. He was, on screen, heroically handsome and sweetly bland and inconsequential when he wasn't buckling swash. They used to say of swimmer/actress Esther Williams "Wet, she's a star. Dry she ain't." Power, before the war, was a star with a horse or a sword. Without them, not so much.
And then came that astonishing film by Goulding, "Nightmare Alley," one of the darkest quasi-horror movies ever to come out of "classic era" Hollywood.
The new film starring Cooper was directed by del Toro, one of the most creative directors we have and an Oscar winner for "The Shape of Water" – about a woman's love affair with a sea creature (who might have been the brother of the "Creature from The Black Lagoon").
Cooper, in 2021, might as well have been the long-lost grandson of Power but without a war to prove his mettle.
He's superb as Stanton Carlisle, the quiet carny who shows up one day full of secretly seething ambitions and winds up engineering a way for him and his favorite carny ingenue to break out of the showbiz sub-basement and into the upscale nightclub circuit where the 1 percenters occasionally visit.
But, as Carlisle knows, there is a high class of sucker and rube in nightclubs – grandees with griefs and sorrows as acute as everyone else but with the money and chutzpah and credulity to believe they can be coaxed by intermediaries into delivering messages from heaven.
"A spook show," the showbiz pros call it in "Nightmare Alley." Stan and his ingenue, though, manage to hook a big, super-wealthy fish with the poisonous help of the 1 percenters' favorite psychiatrist. She's played with marrow-chilling sang-froid by the redoutable Cate Blanchett.
"No good can come from a spook show," is what the wildly ambitious carnival barker Stanton Carlisle is advised. And the result of the tale proves it.
Among the great achievements of del Toro's new version of "Nightmare Alley" is that he preserved the throat-catching integrity of the original novel by the wildly eccentric Gresham. Goulding and Power's screenwriter Jules Furthman, in fact, added one last line of dialogue not in Gresham's book which is one of the most memorable bits of dialogue in all '40s movies.
But with THAT ending, the original movie was subject to the terror of the studio suits, who lost their nerve and forced everyone to tack on an epilogue where Stan Carlisle and his lady love slither off into the sunset together.
None of that hooey for del Toro and his screenwriter, who happens to be actress/writer Kim Morgan – Mrs. Guillermo del Toro. They tweak Furthman's original line and let it deliver its powerhouse punch in a final right uppercut.
The amount of Buffalo shooting in "Nightmare Alley" doesn't approach what we see in its peers – "The Natural," "Marshall" and "Hide in Plain Sight."
But almost as much as "The Natural" made extraordinary use of War Memorial Stadium and the Ellicott Square building, del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" makes wildly imaginative use of City Hall – the art deco interior and not just the monumental exterior and front steps.
None of us could have begun to envision the building's interior into such a strangely powerful interior setting for the film but, so help me, after seeing "Nightmare Alley" you will never look at John J. Wade's '30s architecture of City Hall the same way again.
Yahoo Entertainment writer Kevin Polowy – a Buffalo expatriate – interviewed del Toro about the director's obvious enormous affection for our fair city in "Nightmare Alley."
Said del Toro to Polowy: "The life in Buffalo is fantastic in terms of the food scene, the cultural scene. These things are very important for me." But most important, obviously, to him was that, as he put it, "it's basically a sampler of every style of architecture of the 20th century. You want to set (your film) in the 1900s – the 1800's even? You want (art) deco? You want classical architecture of 1940? You get EVERYTHING. It's effortless to make a picture there."
No, he doesn't make quite as much of Buffalo as "The Natural" did. Nor will the film begin to have the community love that people wound up having for "The Natural," which basically involved a whole city, and one summer, in its production.
But "Nightmare Alley" briefly makes, by far, the most imaginative use of Buffalo I've ever seen in a film. But only residents will know it's us.
All they'll see elsewhere, is that, at long last, Power's primal proof to his peers that he was more than just a bland, sword-wielding matinee idol who was "easy on the eyes," has been reinforced by two of the most brilliant people in Hollywood – del Toro and Morgan.
Sometimes it's necessary for others to swoop into town and see how very much we have always had here – part of the setting, for instance, for one of the most imaginative and smart and welcome movies of 2021 for instance.