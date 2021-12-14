Jeff Simon: 'Nightmare Alley' improves on the 1947 original, with a huge assist from City Hall

Said del Toro to Polowy: "The life in Buffalo is fantastic in terms of the food scene, the cultural scene. These things are very important for me." But most important, obviously, to him was that, as he put it, "it's basically a sampler of every style of architecture of the 20th century. You want to set (your film) in the 1900s – the 1800's even? You want (art) deco? You want classical architecture of 1940? You get EVERYTHING. It's effortless to make a picture there."

No, he doesn't make quite as much of Buffalo as "The Natural" did. Nor will the film begin to have the community love that people wound up having for "The Natural," which basically involved a whole city, and one summer, in its production.

But "Nightmare Alley" briefly makes, by far, the most imaginative use of Buffalo I've ever seen in a film. But only residents will know it's us.

All they'll see elsewhere, is that, at long last, Power's primal proof to his peers that he was more than just a bland, sword-wielding matinee idol who was "easy on the eyes," has been reinforced by two of the most brilliant people in Hollywood – del Toro and Morgan.

Sometimes it's necessary for others to swoop into town and see how very much we have always had here – part of the setting, for instance, for one of the most imaginative and smart and welcome movies of 2021 for instance.

