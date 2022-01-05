Jeff Simon: It's not a year for a top 10 list, but there were several movies worth seeing

• "Licorice Pizza." The newest and lightest movie, by far, from Paul Thomas Anderson, of "Boogie Nights" "Magnolia" and "There Will Be Blood" fame. This one is set in 1973 and is yet another brush with San Fernando Valley nostalgia. It's about a 15-year-old showbiz brat and hustler who manages to successfully romance a girl who seems to be 25. He is played by Cooper Hoffman, the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman. She is played by Alana Haim, who sings with her sisters in a group that takes their last name. Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and Tom Waits drop in for some jolly and occasionally inspired hacking around for their pal Anderson. (Cooper is particularly juicy playing hairdresser-turned-movie-producer Jon Peters who was, in 1973, the consort of Barbra Streisand.) The film is good fun but not much else from a director who has made some of our most ambitious movies of the past three decades.