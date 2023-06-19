Jeff Simon Semi-Retired Columnist and Critic Jeff Simon began working at The News as a copyboy 59 years ago. Since that time, he has been closely involved in all aspects of The News' cultural coverage – as critic, columnist and Arts and Books editor for 25 years. Follow Jeff Simon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Salvador Dali's most famous painting was titled "The Persistence of Memory." It's one of the most famous paintings in all of 20th century art, right up there with Picasso's "Guernica" and Jackson Pollock's drip paintings.

You never see it in Mary Harron's film "Daliland." That's because the filmmakers weren't able to get the rights to reproduce the artist's work, even if that painting is one of the most famous images in all of Western Art.

You must admit that's one heck of a knotty problem for a film about the late-life quandaries of surrealist genius Salvador Dali and his wife, Gala.

You probably know the painting I'm talking about. It's familiarly called "Limp Watches" or "Melting Clocks." Those are its best-known creations.

Add a gold pocket watch covered with ants and a piece of Dali's own sleeping face sliced like a chicken fillet and a background landscape from Dali's native Catalonia and you've got it.

Once, when he was asked about the painting, the artist said its inspiration was a melting slice of Camembert. (Dali loved making references to food.)

So "Daliland" wants to show us the achievement of that surrealist masterpiece. But how do you do that if you, well, you just can't?

A neat trick.

"Daliland" is a weirdly cheerful piece of late life melancholy. We're seeing an artist and his beloved in decline, to be sure, but at this stage, clowning around pleased him. So in this movie's version of "The Persistence of Memory" we see the artist looking at a clock. And a melting hunk of cheese.

Cut. It's later in the next scene. Wife Gala looks over the artist's shoulder at the painting, which WE still won't be able to see in the movie. She pronounces the image unforgettable (which it is) and tells the painter that no one who ever sees it will ever be able to forget it.

If you know Dali's work, she is, of course, not wrong.

The well-known Yiddish word for what Mary Harron's movie abounds in is "chutzpah," which is commonly explained as possessing the kind of nerve a murderer on trial might possess if he'd killed his parents but pleaded the judge his for mercy because he's an orphan.

Art is importantly incidental to "Daliland." It's about Dali, the Scene in late life as he prepares a New York show.

It's about the Scene in Suite 1610 of the St. Regis Hotel surrounding one of the world's most famous artists as he routinely hired himself out to Alfred Hitchcock movies and Madison Avenue.

Beautiful women and bohemian hangers on traipse through his suite in large quantity along with miscellaneous celebrities and aristocrats. If it reminds you at all of Andy Warhol's famous floating "factory," it jolly well should.

That's because Mary Harron, the director of "Daliland" was also the director of "I Shot Andy Warhol," the film about Valerie Solanas' pathological relationship to Warhol.

Dali pointed the way toward Warhol. The Dadaists and the Surrealists, in general, attracted communities resembling Warhol's Factory.

The difference is that Dali, in his perverse embrace of commercialism, wasn't Warhol-pop. He was a unique painter – an outrageous visual imagination in simulation of the Unconscious wedded to an astonishing talent for meticulous and precise technique. He was like an Old Master with a compulsion for self-exploitation.

You can't really make a movie about a man's interior life. You can't make a movie about meticulous brush technique either – not that people would watch anyway.

You CAN make a movie about the Artist as Scene.

And called it "Daliland."

And you can show the older centers of it as bickering husband and wife trying to keep their business humming through a world of permanent distraction.

The very beginning of Harron's film shows us the very real 1957 moment when Dali appeared as a "mystery guest" signing in to "What's My Line?" He lies to the panel, and is guessed by a masked Dorothy Kilgallen anyway.

Real CBS footage.

You can practically hear Harron spitting out "Take that, Dali estate."

Ben Kingsley is a game and gamy and vulnerable surrealist genius in late life. He's not completely convincing but he'll do. I'm not sure I can imagine anyone better.

Barbara Sukowa plays his wandering wife at the life moment when she's romantically enthralled with the leading performer in "Jesus Christ Superstar."

They've been married for decades – since Dali fell in love with her while she was married to poet Paul Eluard.

How fortuitous that at that exact moment, the former Mrs. Eluard foresaw all kinds of financial possibilities in the work and personality of the surrealist genius.

Speaking of good fortune, how fortuitous is it for us to have this film opening up in the very week where we are getting back the very center of culture in our city – the Art Gallery now known as AKG Museum in honor of its now three major benefactors – John Albright, Seymour Knox and now California billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach.

You can't really film the things that made Dali a genius.

You CAN show Dali, the Scene and the Artist in Physical Decline (it begins with hand tremors.) And you can show a struggling late-life marriage, too.

What Mary Harron has given us will have to do.

Harron is one filmmaker who knows how to make do.

If movies hadn't worked out, she'd doubtless have made for a pretty good cat burglar.