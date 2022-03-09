Jeff Simon: I'll grudgingly watch 'West Side Story'; Poehler's Lucy doc is great TV

TCM's "31 Days of Oscar" is always a great annual period for me to reacquaint myself with some of my least-favorite movies, to see if I was being unfair back then.

I always loved the Bernstein-Sondheim music to "West Side Story." It was probably the very last hip Broadway cast album you could buy in an era where youthful ears had been long conquered by Elvis, Little Richard and Chuck Berry and with Bob Dylan and the Byrds up next. That's why I so looked forward to the movie.

From the minute I was hit with the stylized Broadway musical cadre of male dancers singing "Boy boy/crazy boy" I knew I was watching the wrong movie. With the exception of Rita Moreno, every successive scene proved it in this version of "Romeo and Juliet." But that was in 1961.

Let me reluctantly get real here about Spielberg, the most important Hollywood filmmaker of his generation: The period we're living in is not a good period in Spielberg's professional life. He remains as skilled and clever as any filmmaker in the world, but the movies he so often chooses to make seem to be pitched at some high school sophomore English or history class. (See "Amistad" and "Abraham Lincoln.")