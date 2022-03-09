Jeff Simon: I'll grudgingly watch 'West Side Story'; Poehler's Lucy doc is great TV

No great American writer was ever more complicated than H.L. Mencken, probably the most effective and famous anti-Puritan writer America ever had. Certainly no journalist was ever more complicated.
None of this objectivity guff for old Henry, who called each successive collection of his work "Prejudices." When his diaries were finally published posthumously, and his private life was unearthed in great historical quantity, we learned that he wasn't kidding. He was capable of saying ghastly things about minorities of all sorts, things most of us now consider unthinkable and at the very least unsayable.
But at the same time, he reviewed Yiddish theater in Baltimore and was the first editor to publish some African American writers.
That was his era. Real prejudice was commonplace at the turn of the last century and on into the '30s.
I once had the foul luck to happen upon a Buffalo private school yearbook from 1926. The jokes I found in the senior write-up of the one Jewish member in the class were freely clotted with a racial epithet that no writer would consider using today. Brutality of expression and thought was one way to be tough, lest conspicuous sensitivity be reminiscent of that thing to be avoided at all costs by immature men: female.
The trouble, of course, is that Mencken's "Prejudices" – published in two volumes by the Library of America – contain many masterpieces of American literature and journalism both.
I've been thinking a lot about Mencken recently because I've been at war with myself over certain subjects, especially some big current movies and TV shows.
I'm going to have to give in. There are some movies I'm just going to have to break down and watch whether I want to or not. Mencken could get away with very real prejudices in his time. In ours, journalists have to be fair, lest they risk being utterly worthless.
So I know that very soon I'm going to have to give in and watch Steven Spielberg's new version of "West Side Story."
You can't imagine how assiduously I've been avoiding it despite my past attentiveness to everything Spielberg has done since "The Sugarland Express." I've been hiding from it since I first heard he was going to do a remake of Robert Wise's 1961 version.
The main reason is simple. I hated Wise's original movie. Not just dislike: I actively hated it.
It happened to me a lot back then. I hated a lot of the critics' pet darlings when the country's most powerful critic was the legendarily clueless Bosley Crowther of the New York Times. Vincente Minnelli's "Gigi" for instance. and William Wyler's "Ben-Hur." Oscars be damned.
TCM's "31 Days of Oscar" is always a great annual period for me to reacquaint myself with some of my least-favorite movies, to see if I was being unfair back then.
I always loved the Bernstein-Sondheim music to "West Side Story." It was probably the very last hip Broadway cast album you could buy in an era where youthful ears had been long conquered by Elvis, Little Richard and Chuck Berry and with Bob Dylan and the Byrds up next. That's why I so looked forward to the movie.
From the minute I was hit with the stylized Broadway musical cadre of male dancers singing "Boy boy/crazy boy" I knew I was watching the wrong movie. With the exception of Rita Moreno, every successive scene proved it in this version of "Romeo and Juliet." But that was in 1961.
Let me reluctantly get real here about Spielberg, the most important Hollywood filmmaker of his generation: The period we're living in is not a good period in Spielberg's professional life. He remains as skilled and clever as any filmmaker in the world, but the movies he so often chooses to make seem to be pitched at some high school sophomore English or history class. (See "Amistad" and "Abraham Lincoln.")
They have their value, to be sure. But they're awfully lucky Mencken is long dead. I can't even imagine the bloody shambles that would be left after he finished with them.
I'm not going to be able to run and hide from Spielberg's "West Side Story" much longer. It's on Disney+ and HBO Max. In other words, it's right there in the American living room.
I always pay attention to some of the more clever and informed fountains of film info on the web. Many of them lament the film's poor box office and sing the praises of Spielberg's virtuoso filmmaking. They then offer brilliantly photographed clips from it.
And they're right. The cinematography and staging are offhandedly virtuosic. Small problem though: The choreography that's being photographed is awful, utterly unlike that in the original by the great Jerome Robbins.
No matter. I'm not going to hide from it anymore. I'm going to watch it as I have every other movie Spielberg has made.
Just as I enjoyably watched Amy Poehler's unexpectedly superb documentary film on Amazon Prime "Lucy and Desi."
Lucille Ball is always a tough subject for me. I disliked "I Love Lucy" and every other sitcom she ever made and every other movie, too, after her smash TV hit. I always ceded her comic talent and willingness to be funny. It's just that I've never had a desire to see anything else she was in.
This is a tough way to go through life when Ball's Jamestown-area youth made it possible for the universally praised National Comedy Center to be located just down the Thruway from Buffalo.
In Western New York, the truth is, we owe Ball. Big time.
It wasn't hard for me to be fair to Aaron Sorkin's Oscar bait "Being the Riccardos" starring Nicole Kidman as Lucy and the even more miscast Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. It wasn't especially important but it was reasonably well-done. It was one consummate TV pro – Sorkin – paying meaningful tribute to two others.
Even better is Poehler's unabashedly gushing tribute "documentary" "Lucy and Desi," which was, obviously, made with the wholehearted participation of Lucy and Desi's daughter, Lucie Arnaz.
Despite all my negative feelings about Ball, I found myself enormously moved by it.
What Poehler makes so crystal clear that Sorkin couldn't is how properly worshipful Ball's successive generations of female comedians have been whether they're Carol Burnett or Poehler herself.
You would have to be made of Menckenite anti-feminist granite not to respond to young women learning so very much from Ball's example.
Watching Poehler's film, it's easy to see why so many consider Ball one of TV's greatest figures.
Even more impressive, though, about "Lucy and Desi" is how much time Poehler takes to "she-splain" to generations who no longer know how important a figure in American television was Desi Arnaz, the overseer of Desilu studios after producing "I Love Lucy" taught him how.
I've always thought Desi Arnaz to be one of the most unfairly overlooked figures in TV history. So does Poehler.
Her film ends with an extraordinary documentary moment: We see clips of Ball receiving a Kennedy Center award late in life in one of the center's rich celebratory shows.
It's in the sunset of their careers, long after their divorce. Desi was very ill at the time – so ill he was unable to attend. Death wasn't far off. So he asked Robert Stack – star of Desilu's hit show "The Untouchables" – to read his tribute to his ex-wife, one that insisted she was the sole source of everything that was good about that classic TV show and Desilu's general success.
In its near-deathbed graciousness, it was a walloping reaffirmation of how extraordinary a figure Desi himself was in an era that no longer has any idea what he did.
I didn't expect it to be but Poehler's "Lucy and Desi" is great television.
Do yourself a favor. Don't hide from it.