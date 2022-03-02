Jeff Simon: I can't believe I'm saying this but I am dreading this year's Academy Awards

Don't count on Michael Keaton to save the Oscars the way he saved the Screen Actor's Guild Award broadcast Sunday.
He won a SAG award for leading male actor in his limited cable series "Dopesick." Unfortunately, he was in the bathroom at the time it was announced so he did a creditable dead run to the stage, which he literally mounted by jumping and rolling onto it instead of climbing the stairs. He then accepted the award that turned into the evening's major dramatic and human moment.
His miniseries was about the harrowing rise of OxyContin as a national addiction problem. As he made his obligatory thank-you's, Keaton suddenly paused, choked up a little and gave the evening its most affecting moment. He told us that both his nephew and his sister had been terrible victims of the very opioid crisis his miniseries was about.
Nothing, but nothing, ever trumps tragic reality at award shows.
The trouble for Oscar voters is that Keaton's show was a TV project, not an Oscar-valid movie.
The time has come, I think, to get real here: I dread this year's Oscars. You'll see them on ABC at 8 p.m. March 27.
I'm not telling you that I won't watch them. But my interest will be in very different things, not the traditional comic spectacle of Hollywood's clumsy attempts at public relations, in which wealthy, self-serving people try their darndest to communicate with Max and Margie Everyman in Pensacola and Peoria.
Once upon a time, this could be done. There were movie stars who were also creditable actors: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Dustin Hoffman, etc. Their ambitions and doings were interesting. And distantly "relatable."
That hasn't been the case in years. The most succinctly accurate account of the Oscars' crash into irrelevance was posted on Facebook by a formidable Hollywood historian and observer named Joseph McBride (whose most recent book is about the Coen brothers). McBride's post:
"There is no point to the Oscars anymore. Last year was the absolute pits. The Oscar, you recall, was created by the moguls as an ego-flattering sop to creative people as a means of forestalling the move toward unionization and the formation of guilds. That rationale failed when the Depression struck and the moguls slashed salaries other than their own. Since the major studios decided to stop making serious films ... for the adult audience from the time of 'Star Wars' onward, smaller independent and foreign films have more and more dominated awards, turning off large segments of the public who no longer watch the show."
So much, then, for the Oscars' claims on national consciousness – especially in a post-pandemic era when the economic status of movie theaters themselves has been rocked. As a television show, they were once the audience-gathering forerunner of the Super Bowl. Now they're not all that terribly different from Jerry Lewis' MDA Labor Day Telethon.
As a result, the people in charge of the 2022 installment had the idiot idea that they could make the show more popular by being speedier and eliminating essential categories like Editing, Production Design and Original Score.
When I first fell under the spell of movies, it was 1955. The first behind-the-camera name I ever knew wasn't the name of a director or a screenwriter but rather the name of composer Elmer Bernstein, who wrote the amazing film score for Otto Preminger's "Man with the Golden Arm." It was the first album I ever owned. Its score made it the first movie that ever meant something to me.
Movies still matter to me because movies still matter, weakened as they are. And there were some good movies last year – not as many as in previous years perhaps but good movies anyway. It's true, though, that so many of the best are small and or independent and foreign and, therefore, far from appealing to the general popcorn movie and TV audience.
I'm as interested in the fate of Jane Campion's sneaky and deceptive "The Power of the Dog" as I was in the fate of last year's sublime "Nomadland."
But I'm not fooling myself that "The Power of the Dog" appeals to the same people who once ate up the news that the Best Picture winner was "Rocky" and "The Sting."
What's most interesting this year are the hosts – make that hostesses: actress Regina King and actress/comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
The latter two are where the action will be this year, such as it is. King is there because they need someone who can function playing it straight.
In other words, this year's Oscars could, with luck, turn into the most spectacular TV show that never made it to the airwaves of the Comedy Central network.
Or, it could turn into the usual dreary misfire.
As I thought about the fate of the Oscars in our post-pandemic era, I realized that it was, quite accidentally, hastened out to the margins by the implacable rise of "Me Too."
The one Hollywood mogul since the '90s rise of independent film who was most like the original moguls of the '30s – the ones who created the Oscars – was Harvey Weinstein, formerly Buffalo's rock-promoting partner of Corky Burger. And Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence that once kept him in Wende Correctional Facility in Alden. At last sighting, he was awaiting more trials in California. He won't be eligible for parole until his 87th birthday.
Recent appeal hearings downstate revealed that some judicial consternation had been caused by the inclusion of so much damaging testimony in his trial by women whose victimization never resulted in charged crimes. They were included only as proof of prior "bad acts." In other words, issues of the Weinstein trial bore some resemblance to those issues that wound up freeing Bill Cosby after three years in prison.
Whether any effect will result is unknowable. What is certain though in the face of history is this: Weinstein was the last film mogul whose interest in Oscar promotion both made the awards more popular and more manipulatable. He had, in his way, psyched out the Oscars in ways analogous to longtime Oscar historians everywhere.
He was a schlocky but weirdly gifted old-style mogul for a new century.
When the history of our era is fully agreed upon in later years, people are going to be completely baffled at how many gifted, talented, intuitive men defined freedom and power as the horrific predatory subjugation of womankind.
If you hold up a finger to the prevailing winds, it seems, you find that almost EVERYTHING has contributed to blowing the Oscars ever further into hopeless inconsequence.