Jeff Simon: I can't believe I'm saying this but I am dreading this year's Academy Awards

What's most interesting this year are the hosts – make that hostesses: actress Regina King and actress/comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The latter two are where the action will be this year, such as it is. King is there because they need someone who can function playing it straight.

In other words, this year's Oscars could, with luck, turn into the most spectacular TV show that never made it to the airwaves of the Comedy Central network.

Or, it could turn into the usual dreary misfire.

As I thought about the fate of the Oscars in our post-pandemic era, I realized that it was, quite accidentally, hastened out to the margins by the implacable rise of "Me Too."

The one Hollywood mogul since the '90s rise of independent film who was most like the original moguls of the '30s – the ones who created the Oscars – was Harvey Weinstein, formerly Buffalo's rock-promoting partner of Corky Burger. And Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence that once kept him in Wende Correctional Facility in Alden. At last sighting, he was awaiting more trials in California. He won't be eligible for parole until his 87th birthday.