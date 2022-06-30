Jeff Simon: Frank Capra taught 'misdirection as a way of life.' The lesson is still being learned

I was just like everybody else. I loved Frank Capra's "Mr. Smith Goes To Washington" the first couple times I saw it. I was a teenager at the time. And along with almost everyone else who has seen the classic film, I was bowled over by Jimmy Stewart's performance as newly appointed Junior Senator Jefferson Smith.

For those who've never seen the film, Smith's Western state appoints him its junior senator when the original electee dies. Jeff Smith then becomes the fellow whose soul-piercing, exhausting filibuster in the Senate blocks the corrupt land grabbers in his state from having their greedy way.

That filibuster is one of the great sequences in American movies. We watch as Stewart keeps going virtually alone against his colleagues in the U.S. Senate (who are, at best, amused by his presumptions as the new kid on the block) and unsupported at home too.

Because of that plotline, so many of us grew up to think of Senate filibusters as great and heroic political acts. I didn't yet know that the record for the longest senate filibuster was set by Sen. Strom Thurmond's bloviations against civil rights legislation. Another fellow partial to the filibuster is Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who, it's often said, isn't even all that beloved in his home state much less by those in New York State.

My trouble with Frank Capra films – even from the beginning – is that I often have perverse moments watching what's been called "Capra-corn" when a still, small voice back in my head will cackle sarcastically when Capra's outlay of sentimentality and sanctimony threatens to drown us all in ignorance and ignominy.

At some point early on it flashingly occurred to me that martyred junior senator Jeff Smith might have served his large Western state better if he had located his long-promised camp elsewhere and let the dam be built where his state's big shots wanted – led by the senior senator played by Claude Rains and the immortally villainous Edward Arnold, one of classic era moviedom's men you love to hate.

Which is more important to the world, a dam that brings previous water to vast expanses of water-deprived Western states or a boy's scout camp? (They're called "Boy Rangers" in the film because when scripts first were sent around, the real Boy Scouts wanted nothing to do with it; until it became an Oscar-cadging smash hit, people avoided it right and left.)

I later discovered I was far from the only one who had that subversive question.

If you think THAT's perverse of me, let me tell you about one of my more embarrassing passing moments watching another Capra classic – when it occurred to me watching the Christmas favorite "It's a Wonderful Life" that I'd often rather spend an evening in Jimmy Stewart's vision of how corruption might transform his hometown than in the peaceful burg where Jimmy's bank can always be counted on to support deserving people.

My problem is that I've spent a good part of my life covering urban nightlife so that the sight of "painted women" – as Carl Sandburg used to call them – and people overserved in bars doesn't send me hiding under the nearest couch. Watching people have slightly unsavory fun at night doesn't shock or depress me. Within civilized limits, I'm more than willing to live with it.

Jimmy, you'll remember, is almost willing to kill himself over it in "It's A Wonderful Life," until an apprentice angel named Clarence corrects his bad mood and Christmas friendlessness so that good cheer and Donna Reed's smile are preserved forever and ever. (I'm admitting to you here that "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" has always been one thing to me – Jean Arthur and all that – but I've never been a fan of "It's a Wonderful Life," no matter how predictably wonderful are the performers under Capra's direction.)

It's a fact, I'm afraid, that the prevailing American movie tradition is squishy sentimentality. Yes, there is a startling, gloriously contrary tradition of tough-mindedness too, but the stuff that, in the classic era, usually won the big prizes was the sentimental stuff – Billy Wilder's "The Apartment," say, rather than his "Ace in the Hole" or "Double Indemnity" or "Sunset Boulevard."

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week I couldn't help thinking of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' much-decried plaint that she was "misled" by nominees as a moment crying out for its own Capra movie. Obviously, her trouble was that she didn't have Jean Arthur working for her as chief of staff.

Almost no one disputes that "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" is a classic American movie. What few people know is a lot of its background and history. For instance, its screenwriter Sidney Buchman subsequently was blacklisted and Capra was outed in Joseph McBride's revered Hollywood biography "Frank Capra: The Catastrophe of Success" as a hypocrite, credit grabber and fellow traveler of Hollywood's lesser witch-hunters.

A great filmmaker to be sure, replete with rare talents but not categorically an admirable man.

Softening things is the great Hollywood tradition. Making sure it all "plays in Peoria." It has convinced us that doing so – even to the point of indulging its big brother Dumbing Down – is for the good of us all.

So when the Supreme Court nominees told Collins and her friends that Roe v. Wade was "settled law" and implied that it wasn't to be messed with, it's just another way for the Frank Capras in this world to point to the sweet, heroic fellows who want to build camps and not dams.

Misdirection as a way of life.

Where's the hardheaded shrewdness of Billy Wilder when you really, really need it?

I am, as a mature fellow, often haunted by thoughts of my high school senior year American history teacher, renowned in that prep school for his unflappable intellectualism and collegiate indifference to the emotional travails teenage boys are so frequently given to.

I remember hearing his endorsement of the Electoral College as a preservation of minority pastoral values as opposed to what some people thought the needs of "the great unwashed" in urban America. (Which is to say, one "man" one vote democracy.) That's what the land-owning slave owners wanted as an insurance policy against rampant public opinion.

Our founders.

It took me years to figure out that the squishy, hypocritical sentimentality of Hollywood and the Electoral College are part of the same anti-urban arrangement.

I am a hopeless city boy, I'm afraid. When I was growing up, it's literally true that I knew very few country folk. There was, however, one glorious exception.

That was my first cousin Lynn, whom I adored and admired to pieces. I was a few months older; she was my father's brother's daughter.

They lived in Cattaraugus. She was an unmitigated delight. I was crazy about her. She was the least pastoral kid I ever knew. When we were kids, she always knew the best dirty jokes, funkiest limericks and raunchiest songs. She always had the shrewdest and most insightful takes on the latest rulings of the adults oppressing our lives.

She was the exact opposite of a pastoral angel of rural America; she was a jolly and utterly hilarious appraiser of all the things people did to get away with shameless B.S.

By total accident, the woman I married had also been a camper with her at a Western New York summer camp. She loved Lynn's hilarity and unsentimental raunch as much as I did.

Lynn, though, became sick all too early life in life. Lupus. She wound up dying tragically young, at 39.

Every time I have watched "Mr. Smith Goes To Washington" I have wished I could call her and talk the movie over with her.

She was one of the first people I thought of when the SCOTUS ruling came down overturning Roe v. Wade.

How dearly I wanted to know what her take on all of it might have been.

This much I know: It would have been shrewd and gutsy and utterly and completely inarguable.

And to sheltered city boys like me, it would probably have been a complete surprise.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.