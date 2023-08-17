The time has finally come to talk about "Barbie."

Which, of course, means first we have to talk about money, this being America after all. "Barbie," to the surprise of absolutely no film person anywhere, has cleaned up in record style.

As we speak in late August 2023, it has racked up the following numerical feats: 1) become the highest grossing Warner Studio film ever, exceeding the Batman sequel "The Dark Knight." 2) Topped $572 million in domestic box office and over a billion dollars globally. 3) made writer/director Greta Gerwig the highest grossing female director of a single film ever, exceeding Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman." 4) Its $70.5 million opening box office was an opening day record for a film made by a woman. It is now on track to be the great cinematic moneymaker of 2023, exceeding "Super Mario Bros."

The audience pool for "Barbie" was immense: young girls, their parents, their brothers who'd need to know what their sisters were into, feminists, anti-feminists testing to see how angry they should be and just about every other American who cared about what was going on in their country.

I deliberately waited a month to see it because I have very fond memories of the way my daughter and her two close female friends in the neighborhood used to play with their "Barbies," which was what they generically called ALL dolls whether they were actual Barbies or not. They would when given a new "Barbie" immediately rip off her clothes to deny the Mattel Corp.'s efforts to give her an occupation and social role, Then they'd make up whatever role their playtime required for the identifiably female toy, even if it was at complete variance with the doll's original intent.

Never mind all that guff about her wildly unrealistic figure, their attitude towards her was "she's a girl, we're girls, we'll give her our own playtime roles, thank you very much. We have no interest whatsoever about what giant corporations think is realistic or apt or whatever." Forget Barbie's figure. She was a female in abstract form.

This became a tiny bit troublesome after one of my aunts, after a trip to Japan, gave my daughter an elaborate and beautifully exotic doll from Japan. After a short period with all her original clothes and appurtenances she joined the rest of the "Barbies" at playtime.

Having the parental privilege of occasionally being able to eavesdrop unobtrusively on their wildly creative play was often delightful.

I knew "Barbie" was going to be a smash but until it actually drew some catcalls, I didn't see any reason to see what avant-wiseacre narrative Greta Gerwig developed with her husband Noah Baumbach.

And then poor Bill Maher entered the fray. Not only is comedian Maher childless but also openly disdainful of the idea of children in his own personal life. So there he was seeing "Barbie" on one of its early days.

Maher, as many of us know, is fighting a battle with those "woke" leftists who've made it all too easy for those on the other side of the political aisle to accuse them of being ridiculous, which extremism of both sides often tends to be.

And this is what he wrote about his experience of seeing "Barbie" on its way to atom-smashing exhibition at our local megaplexes:

"I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating and a zombie lie - alas, it was all three." He defined a zombie lie as "something that was never true but certain people refuse to stop saying it." (His example is that tax breaks for the rich increase revenue.)

He made the huge mistake in his "Barbie" screed of opening his romantic life up to pop scrutiny by writing "I saw 'Barbie' with a woman in her '30's who said. 'I don't know a single woman of my age who will act like that today,' " in reference to women teaching other women to feign incompetence and ignorance to encourage the laughably tender male ego.

Not only was Maher opening himself to scorn for his dating a woman many decades younger than he but was opening up her wildly unimaginative way of thinking that a wildly inventive pink movie that was part musical, part comedy and all satiric fantasy was necessarily tethered by ideas of what "real people" do.

My reaction to poor Bill jumping into the buzz saw is that I'm awfully sorry he didn't have more fun at "Barbie."

My feeling is that, yes, the movie had some lead-footed preachy moments but more than anything else, I found it to be appealingly good-humored and not man-hating at all.

But then at this point, I probably need to offer my credentials in the field of mocking the more dimwitted moments of my own gender. They go back, at least, to fifth grade in the '50's. My friend Jimmy and I were thrown out of gym class by Mr. K, who was trying to teach spoiled brats how to do jumping jacks.

It wasn't just that Jimmy and I found our first acquaintance with jumping jacks more than a little silly, it was Mr. K's whole self-consciously masculine officiousness - a whole gym teacher persona, complete with tight tee shirt to convince us with his musculature and oft-used whistle slung around his neck.

When he found Jimmy's and my fifth grade giggling to be too disrespectful, he sent us both to the principal's office.

Bad move.

As Jimmy and I giggled our way through an explanation of our unseemly mirth, Miss Sullivan openly suppressed a clear-cut giggle of her own.

Obviously, she was on the side of spoiled brats learning to value physical health. But she was also even more clearly on the side of happy, lively kids who didn't think that fifth grade was the best place to learn gray, submissive, proto-military behavior.

With a broad and affectionate smile on her face , she made us promise to try to be more respectful of Mr. K's efforts to teach us important things.

She'd confirm with him that we all talked and that we learned our lesson.

Which we did, although it wasn't quite the lesson Mr. K was trying to get across.

As I read Bill Maher's tweet about "Barbie," I couldn't help but see Maher with Mr. K's whistle around his neck and Miss Sullivan as the distant ancestor of Greta Gerwig.

A woman, in other words, in favor of liveliness, irreverence, creativity and sweet, good-natured smart-aleckry.

Jimmy, by the way, grew up to be a doctor.

I haven't done nearly as much good for the world, clearly, but it's not because I wasn't trying.

In that respect, I think I know a little bit of how Greta Gerwig feels.