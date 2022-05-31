Jeff Simon: At almost 60, Tom Cruise proves there's still such a thing as 'a movie star'

An open letter to Tom Cruise:

Way to go man.

You and I both know you're about to hit 60 on July 3. We also know that every now and then a photographer will catch you without makeup with a few decades worth of honest puffs, bumps, creases and wrinkles visible on your face.

Not in "Top Gun: Maverick," though, where the only hints of mortality facially visible are a few crow's feet. I just saw the film and I've got to admit it's a pretty dandy way for a movie star to hit 60. Cary Grant refused to make any more movies after he hit 60. When Gary Cooper reached that age, he was about to die; he never made it to 61.

Harrison Ford will turn 80 just 10 days after you turn 60. In August, Robert Redford will be 86 and Dustin Hoffman will be 85. Jack Nicholson is already 85 and has long since stopped functioning as the unofficial Mayor of Hollywood.

It is not for nothing, then, that there are people calling you "the Last Movie Star." Not movie ACTOR. That's often a whole different category. Movie stars are those figures of fantasy that somehow connect with people young enough to dwell happily in the world of fantasy.

Going faster than other human beings is a fantasy that, frankly, served me well as a preteen boy in the early '50s. I cherished the names and deeds of those who made it their business to go at absurd speeds on land – men like John Cobb and the Campbells, father and son, Malcolm and Donald (the latter of whom died, like Cobb, going at ridiculous velocity – in Campbell's case over water). When you weren't yet 10 in the '50s, they seemed like the coolest dudes on the planet.

It's a common plight among those of us of the Y-chromosome persuasion. We have a need for speed. Not necessarily in our actual lives, mind you. Frankly, I've been terrified of top speed in cars since my late teens. As a fantasy, though, it still rings my chimes.

Enough of that preteen survives in my senior years to have a grand time at your movie. The medical science of cardiology is more important at my actual age than rocketry ever was but that doesn't mean I can't get engaged by a movie about a superannuated Navy test pilot that begins with the fellow going Mach 10 in a new aircraft. (For those who haven't done the math, that's roughly 7,500 mph.)

Fast. Really, really fast.

In a perfect storm of movie world assessment, your new movie hit the Cannes Film Festival recently and was met with a seven-minute standing ovation at the end. I wouldn't have been one of those people standing and applauding their hands off. But then I'm not about to rain on your movie's parade either.

I like you, Tom. Always have. Your movies too, most of the time. If it had been my choice, I would have given you the Best Actor Oscar for "Jerry Maguire." Before that, I'd have been happier to see your performance in "Rain Man" win Best Supporting Actor than I was to see Dustin Hoffman's stunt performance win for Best Actor. The actual power of the movie depended on what you did, not what he did. That's why I've subsequently called his kind of actor's stunt "doing a Dustin."

Yes, I dearly wish you had stayed away from public quarrels over Scientology and its attitude towards conventional science. It wasn't a good look for you. Nor did I like a lot of the personal publicity engineered a few publicists ago – not to mention your ballet leaps on Oprah's couch.

No way you would remember me in all the heaving storms of publicity you've lived with for many decades but I've taken part in four Cruise interview situations with other members of the press and found you likable every time. Your eerie preternatural boyishness is only nettlesome in the abstract. Up close and personal, it's perfectly pleasant for a half hour at a time.

I'm not saying you've never made any lousy films but they've been few and far between. And while I've been puzzled by the times you've been overrated (especially for that bleeding Oscar-bait performance in "Born on the Fourth of July"), I've been mightily pleased by your ability to bond with younger talented filmmakers. (Christopher McQuarrie, your "Mission Impossible" partner who once wrote "The Usual Suspects" is one, and, another is Joseph Kosinski, who directed your new film and directed you nine years ago in the visually arresting but much less prominent "Oblivion.")

That Kosinski is now the director of this new "Top Gun" long after the death of its original director Tony Scott is very good news. The flying scenes – yes I saw it in Imax – are terrific. For all its mockable dialogue, the original was soft-headed but enjoyable. This one's a little smarter but even more enjoyable.

Those who need such things will see lots of shots of fit young guys with their shirts off. When you take yours off, at 60, you still look like a fellow who knows his way around fancy gym equipment. Keep it up and some day your cardiologist is sure to thank you.

On the other hand, I never cared whether you did your own stunts. In fact, I've always been among those puzzled that you would be so eager to deprive Hollywood's extraordinary stunt virtuosi of meaningful work.

What I still tend to like about your work is that with all your surreal boyishness, you've never shied away from the facts of aging and mortality. You may still be doffing your shirt in movies but when your old "Top Gun" co-star Val Kilmer had major struggles with cancer, that didn't stop you from making sure the most powerful scene in your new film is the brief scene that you have with him.

You like working with the best people, whether it's Levinson, Spielberg, Kubrick or Paul Thomas Anderson. That's what movie stars are supposed to be like.

My feeling has long been that way too much has been made of your life. The reputation, you deserved, in my opinion, was a bit more modest but 10 times more secure.

Miles Teller, your young co-star in the new film, admiringly calls you at 60 a "movie-making machine."

I say, as 60 approaches, keep up the good work, Tom. Keep hanging out with really talented people. Keep raiding box offices and hitting the gym. It's still working.

Now that maturity is required of you onscreen, don't stint on onscreen pedagogy. You didn't in this "Top Gun," which is based entirely on what you supposedly have to teach a new generation of young pilots. It works.

Gary Cooper, when he died at 60, looked 20 years older than you do now. Cary Grant, in his last few years made one of his truly great latter-day films, "Charade."

Grant was wrong to quit so young. But then I'd bet anything you think so too.

Keep on going Tom. I may not join in the seven-minute ovations but man, I'm still with you.

