Tom Hanks, no less, has a small walk-on role in Wes Anderson's new film "Asteroid City." It's Hanks' first visit to Wes-ville, which is a bit like a summer camp for smarty-pants Hollywoodians.

Jeff Goldblum – he of the billion-plus dollars of total career box office – also has a role in the film but he's a frequenter of Camp Wes, where Twee is King. I'm sure he's long had the camp T-shirt to wear.

You'll find Bryan Cranston on screen, too. And Tilda Swinton. And Edward Norton (another Wes buddy). Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe and an uncredited Liev Schreiber.

Most of these are quick cameos. Taking a far more substantive role in the whole thing are Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman. They come together in their scenes to prove that the magnetism of the former can't make up for the absence of same in the latter.

Anderson is one of the most unusual filmmakers we've ever had in America. They love him in the American film community. He is, as such, not a filmmaker to be missed, despite the fact that there is a sizable minority that would rather sleep on broken glass than watch one of his movies.

I never miss his stuff. That's because I've genuinely loved a few of them – "The Royal Tennenbaums" above all but also "Moonrise Kingdom," one of the tenderest and most affecting young love tales to come along in the past 20 years, and right after that movie, "The Grand Budapest Hotel."

The prevailing irony of his career – which began with "Bottle Rocket" in 1996 – is that while he is one of the most stylized and distinctive filmmakers America ever had, the excellence of his films is almost completely dependent on the actors.

Gene Hackman was the typhoon force behind the excellence of "The Royal Tennenbaums." He made the Salingeresque fantasy work. And yet all of the backstage stories about the film have made it plain that the star and the smarty-pants director couldn't stand each other. The film came out wonderfully, but Anderson, it seems, was lucky he lived to tell the tale. Hackman – just beginning a cranky and uncompromising old age – had little if any patience for his director.

Ralph Fiennes is the reason I liked "The Grand Budapest Hotel" so much. And Johansson almost makes this thing fly.

It doesn't, alas. As are most Wessian films, the movie is as stylized as Kabuki and Grand Opera but the resultant upscale cult pleasures are few and far between out in the great big world.

It winds up to be a brainiac fantasy about a lot of brainiac kids who descend on America's southwest desert places in 1955, a year in which we Americans were trying to discover how much satisfaction there was in being the country that invented the atomic bomb. (Stay tuned for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," a film made in the full knowledge of how it all turned out.)

It has one overriding problem that can be summed up in two words: Jason Schwartzman.

What you have to understand is that Camp Wes is full of repeat visitors, none of more historic standing with Anderson than Schwartzman, who co-starred with Bill Murray in 1998's "Rushmore," the original hugely overrated Anderson movie.

Schwartzman is a prominent younger member of the Coppola family – not up there with Nicolas Cage as a family hero but solidly entrenched. He is the son of Talia Shire, Francis' younger sister (and also the co-star of "Rocky" and first wife of Buffalo's David Shire. At this stage I won't bother you telling you how good Shire was providing music with his trio for my bar mitzvah party.)

Schwartzman's name shows up in writer credits, too. I suspect he is, himself, a typical Andersonian brainiac who is delightful to know and work with.

Unfortunately, when he's in front of a camera, he is one of the most self-canceling actors I've ever seen. That's the case here. He remains one of the least engaging actors we have. Here, he plays a war photographer who is, for some reason, dilatory about telling his brainiac children that their mother died. This is supposed to engage us all in an eccentric Wes-like way, but I'll be a monkey's brother-in-law if I can figure out how. (The '50s as an era where human beings became abstractions?)

As the movie progresses, it becomes busy and overstuffed. It ends with this important-sounding maxim: "You can't wake up if you don't fall asleep."

Is this Wes, on the sly, telling his oversmart audience that its complex brainiac numbness is, in fact, quite likely to induce zzz's as they sit in the movie theater?

I am, as always, glad I saw "Asteroid City" which is being billed as "Wes Anderson's First Sci-Fi Movie" even though it adds up to little more than upscale busy work for a self-consciously ambitious movie audience.

Think of it as the movie version of the terminally smart high school sophomore you used to know who was into all kinds of brainiac things with his high IQ friends.

All together they may yet, of course, cure cancer.

And when they do you won't understand a lick of how they did it. You might be so confused you might not even care.