It's retro thrills as ‘Thursday Night Terrors’ heads to the Transit Drive-In

It’s only fitting that the popular “Thursday Night Terrors” film series moves outside to the drive-in this summer.

The series, which will be at the Transit Drive-In (6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport), continues the long history of horror movies at the drive-in.

"Some of the most iconic horror movies in film history – like 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968) for instance – earned their reputations by playing at drive-in theaters constantly," said Peter Vullo, founder of "Thursday Night Terrors," adding the movies were marketed with ads touting lurid phrases like “Midnight Shock-A-Thon” or “Triple Spine-Tingling Horror Show.”

"Usually our vehicles feel like safe places to us. Experiencing horror movies from the comfort of our cars maybe feels a bit dangerous, with a shot of adrenaline from a scare."

When picking the films, Vullo said that he "wanted movies which paired well together as a double feature and also felt appropriate for an outdoor, summertime setting. I also hoped to pick movies that could appeal to a wider audience."

The first screening is July 14 with the fun horror comedy “Tremors” and the 1988 remake of “The Blob.” Vullo calls them a classic creature feature pairing that "hearken back to the monster movies that played at drive-ins throughout the 1950s."

On July 28, see the sexy and bloody grindhouse double feature of the Robert Rodriquez vampire flick “From Dusk Till Dawn” along with “Tales from the Crypt Demon Knight.”

Vullo said there is the potential for additional movies. Gates open at 8 p.m. Admission is $12 for ages 12 and older, $8 for ages 5-11.