Intense final trailer released for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

In anticipation of its new May 28 theatrical release, the final trailer is out for the Buffalo-made film "A Quiet Place Part II" and it takes us right to the terrifying start of the alien invasion.

Flashback scenes in the new trailer show actor John Krasinski walking through a pharmacy as news of the attack plays out on TV only minutes before the town is invaded. The town is played by the Village of Akron, where businesses along Main Street sported new facades courtesy of the production.

The trailer also shows previously released footage in such local spots as Olcott, Bethlehem Steel, the Grand Island Bridges and Barcelona Harbor in Westfield.

"A Quiet Place Part II" filmed throughout the greater Buffalo area in the summer of 2019. Other locations included North Tonawanda, Orchard Park, Dunkirk and Chautauqua County. Soundstage work was done at Buffalo FilmWorks.

The original 2018 blockbuster from Paramount Pictures stars Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a couple trying to protect their family from the aliens. It was a surprise hit, grossing more than $340 million worldwide on a budget of $17 million. The sequel picks up right where that film ended as the Abbott family is forced to leave their farm to fight for survival.

