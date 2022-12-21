Grab some cookies and binge-watch these Buffalo-made holiday movies

Is it time for a made-in-Buffalo holiday movie channel? We're getting there.

With the addition of two new movies that premiered this season on the Great American Family network – “A Royal Christmas On Ice” and "Crown Prince of Christmas" – we're up to six holiday-themed films made here; five directed by Fred Olen Ray, who has found the perfect backdrop for his seasonal movies.

The Village of East Aurora with its picturesque Main Street and Vidler's 5 & 10 has a starring role in all and you will notice many other familiar sites, too, like Hotel @ the Lafayette, Buffalo History Museum, Rooster's Cafe and Ellicottville.

Consider these films the gift that keep on giving. All can be seen on streaming services and networks often for free. (In fact, many can be watched all year). Here's a look at the Buffalo-made holiday films and where you can watch them.

This shows how fast holiday movies are turned around since it was just filming here in September under the title of "A Prince for the Holidays." An aspiring musician jokes she is dating a prince then has to come up with one to visit with her family. Her co-worker steps in to impersonate a prince while he hides his own secret. It stars Cindy Busby, who you'll recognize from many Hallmark Channel movies, and Jilon vanOver. The director is Anthony C. Ferrante who gave us "Sharktopus," which is exciting to some of us.

Look for: The Hotel @ the Lafayette, Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant and Vidler's.

Watch it: Great American Family is rebroadcasting it at 8 p.m. Dec. 23 and 10 p.m. Dec. 25. Also available to watch on fuboTV.

This was filmed here in early 2022 under the name "Romance on Ice." Jonathan Stoddard plays a hockey-obsessed European prince who travels to a small town to buy a team. There, he meets former Olympic hopeful Abigail (Anna Marie Dobbins) whose skating classes may be forced into shutting down with the sale of the ice rink pending. Fred Olen Ray directed the movie that was filmed primarily in East Aurora and premiered on GAF in November. Buffalo actors Mary Kate O'Connell (O'Connell & Company), Peter Johnson and Charlene Amoia are charming in their strong supporting roles.

Look for: Hockey and skating fans will love seeing some of our many ice rinks in the film including the Northtown Center at Amherst, the East Aurora Classic Rink and even KeyBank Center. At KBC, the boards and ice are clear of ads, but you will note a Sabres logo at the bottom of the scoreboard raised behind actors William Baldwin and Stoddard. The French Connection statue is evident in a scene outside of the arena. The nostalgic Vidler's 5 & 10 on Main Street in East Aurora makes its traditional appearance in a film from director Ray. Look for Don Vidler, decked out in a hard-to-miss holiday suit, as he's greeted by Abigail outside Vidler's. The charming Rooster's Cafe in Lackawanna, the Saturn Club and the 20th Century Club are other locations.

Watch it: Great American Family is rebroadcasting this film at 4 p.m. Dec. 23 and noon on Dec. 25. It is streaming on Tubi, fuboTV. Also can rent/buy.

Lauren, an ad executive, is trying to land the account of a European chocolate company when she is paired with new consultant Edward from the European principality of Candashire. As you can tell by the title, someone is not who he says he is. Starring Paige Bach, James Nitti and John Schneider as the festively named John Holiday.

Look for: East Aurora again plays a big role, this time adding the village's annual "Carolcade," in which about 2,000 people gather on Main Street to sing carols and celebrate the season. The filmmakers made a special return trip to East Aurora to film the event, which you can see in the trailer and movie as Lauren returns to her family home to do "a product survey at the winter Carolcade." Scenes of Lauren and Edward handing out candy samples were shot outside Fowler's Chocolate on Main Street. Other locations include Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant, WNED Studios.

Watch it: Peacock, Roku Channel, Tubi, Freevee. Also can rent/buy.

A visiting prince asks a struggling Brooklyn restaurateur to cater a royal holiday fundraiser. Starring Shein Mompremier, Travis Burns and Erin Gray.

Look for: In Buffalo, Hotel @ the Lafayette, the Brisbane Building and the former Black Sheep, which was used as the restaurant (you can see the business name at times in the window) all make appearances. East Aurora is featured with scenes shot outside and inside Vidler's (look for the candy department), plus along Main Street at businesses like the Aurora Theatre.

Watch it: Streaming on Peacock, Freevee, Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto TV. Also can rent/buy.

An executive who is sent to close a small Vermont factory at Christmas has a change of heart when he realizes its importance to the town. Starring Abigail Hawk, David O’Donnell and Howard Hesseman.

Watch it: Streaming on Peacock, Pluto, Prime, Roku Channel, Crackle. Also can rent.

“A Prince for Christmas” (2015)

The first holiday film directed here by Fred Olen Ray. A vacationing prince who is facing an arranged marriage in a week meets a struggling waitress when his car breaks down near a small town. Starring Kirk Barker, Viva Bianca and Mark Lindsay Chapman.

Look for: East Aurora’s Main Street business district, including exteriors of Vidler’s. Also Riley Street Station (a bar scene), Elma Meadows (sledding), Knox Estate summer house (interior castle shots), Park Country Club (European castle), the Colden Country Kitchen, the Old Orchard Inn, Arcade and Attica Depot.

Watch it: Almost anywhere including Peacock, Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto, Freevee, Plex, Crackle and more. Also can rent/buy.