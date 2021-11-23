 Skip to main content
From the Grinch to Buddy the elf: Where to see holiday movies on the big screen
From the Grinch to Buddy the elf: Where to see holiday movies on the big screen

Every year around Thanksgiving, the Aurora Theatre in East Aurora hosts "Hollywood Holidays," a free family film series showcasing a variety of holiday movies including multiple adaptations of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," locally made films and perennial favorites.

A special part of this annual tradition is the display of original props and costumes from the 2000 movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in the lobby that are on loan from local collector David Howes. Moviegoers can see the props and pose for family pictures, too.

"Grinch Day" is scheduled for Dec. 4 where you can meet Howes, see costumed characters, and, as weather permits, see the Grinch's sleigh, one of two used in the movie. The collection is considered the second largest in the country.

Here's a look at the full Aurora film series followed by holiday movies at other theaters.

Hollywood Holidays, Aurora Theatre (673 Main St., East Aurora). All movies are free and start at 11 a.m. unless noted. Donations will be accepted for Kaely’s Kindness Foundation, an organization that helps teens with cancer.

Nov. 26, "The Grinch." 2018 animated film features Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch.

Nov. 27, "Elf." Will Ferrell plays Buddy the elf who heads to the big city looking for his dad (James Caan).

Nov. 28, "A Prince for Christmas," holiday romance was filmed throughout East Aurora and Buffalo by director Fred Olen Ray.

Prince for Christmas -8 (copy)

Director Fred Olen Ray was drawn to East Aurora to film "A Prince for Christmas" by its “old-fashioned, snowbound charm.” The movie will be shown as part of Hollywood Holidays at the Aurora Theatre.

Dec. 4, Grinch Day with "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," with Jim Carrey at 11 a.m., plus “Christmas Vacation” at 4 p.m.

Dec. 5, "A Christmas Carol." Alastair Sim plays grumpy old Ebenezer Scrooge in this 1951 film adaptation.

Dec. 11, "A Christmas Story." Join Ralphie, his family and a leg lamp in this modern classic.

Dec. 12, "White Christmas." Sing-along with Bing Crosby and friends in this sentimental holiday romance.

Dec. 18, "The Polar Express." Animated film version of beloved children's book.

Dec. 19, "It's a Wonderful Life." A despondent man gets help from his guardian angel in this family favorite.

Other holiday screenings

"Black Christmas," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Screening Room (880 Alberta Drive, Boulevard Mall). Nothing says the holidays like a slasher film.

"Die Hard," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 (movie and trivia) and 8 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Screening Room. It has Christmas music and a Christmas tree, so yes it is a Christmas movie.

"Elf in Concert." Watch the Will Ferrell comedy accompanied by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performing the film score at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Kleinhans Music Hall. The BPO will be conducted by John Debney who wrote the music.

“Home Alone,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Screening Room.

"Meet Me In St. Louis," 7 p.m. through Nov. 25 in the Hamburg Palace. Sentimental Judy Garland musical.

"Polar Express," 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Hamburg Palace; free.

"Scrooge," 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 22 at the Screening Room.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” multiple showings.

  • North Park Theatre (1428 Hertel Ave.): 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 and 28.
  • Historic Palace Theatre (2 East Ave., Lockport): 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 13-16.
  • Screening Room: 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Dec. 17, 18, 23 and 5 p.m. Dec. 21.
  • Aurora Theatre: 11 a.m. Dec. 19; free.
