From the Grinch to Buddy the elf: Where to see holiday movies on the big screen

Every year around Thanksgiving, the Aurora Theatre in East Aurora hosts "Hollywood Holidays," a free family film series showcasing a variety of holiday movies including multiple adaptations of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," locally made films and perennial favorites.

People Talk: Grinch hobbyist David Howes Collector David Howes was born in 1962, five years after the Grinch burst on the children’s book scene. Written by Dr. Seuss, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a multimedia success story. And Howes has become the ultimate Grinch collector. At age 50, the East Aurora resident has gathered at least 150 pieces of Grinch memorabilia. Through the

A special part of this annual tradition is the display of original props and costumes from the 2000 movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in the lobby that are on loan from local collector David Howes. Moviegoers can see the props and pose for family pictures, too.

"Grinch Day" is scheduled for Dec. 4 where you can meet Howes, see costumed characters, and, as weather permits, see the Grinch's sleigh, one of two used in the movie. The collection is considered the second largest in the country.

Here's a look at the full Aurora film series followed by holiday movies at other theaters.

Hollywood Holidays, Aurora Theatre (673 Main St., East Aurora). All movies are free and start at 11 a.m. unless noted. Donations will be accepted for Kaely’s Kindness Foundation, an organization that helps teens with cancer.

Nov. 26, "The Grinch." 2018 animated film features Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch.