Four Buffalo locations that make a statement in 'Nightmare Alley'

When the film moves from its carnival setting to the big city in its second half, the abrupt change is clearly illustrated as the camera starts at the top of City Hall and pans down the 32 stories of the art deco masterpiece. Star Bradley Cooper, stylishly dressed in 1940s garb, walks up the steps of City Hall. The scene cuts inside where Cooper strides through the grand lobby, under the impressive arches and murals toward the ornately gilded bronze elevator doors. He steps out of the elevator on to the sixth-floor hallway and into a waiting room. That ends the City Hall location for that scene; the stunning art deco office of psychiatrist Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) was created elsewhere. You’ll notice Cooper in the corridors of City Hall a few times later, most noticeably running and leaving bloodied handprints.