For Mac Cappuccino and Grabbitz, enduring friendship yields inspired artistic collaboration

Those increasingly refined collaborative ideas eventually fully flourished in the form of a video for the Grabbitz tune “Pigs in the Sky,” which will be celebrated with a red carpet premiere at the North Park Theatre at 7:30 p.m. June 24. The event will feature an early viewing of the Grabbitz-Cappuccino collaborative film and an acoustic performance by Grabbitz. The duo also collaborated on two other videos which will be released at a later date.

Both Cappuccino and Grabbitz point toward what they see as a trend – both in Buffalo and in the broader sense – toward the breaking down of genre-based strictures and a willingness to cross-pollinate and break free from stylistic constraints as central to their own creative processes, and essential to the evolution of an integrated approach to the arts.

“In general, things are starting to open up in terms of people being able to cross genres and refusing to be pigeonholed,” Grabbitz said. “I experienced this big time back when dance music started becoming very popular around here, and I was welcomed into that community, big time. Everyone here is so loyal and so proud when one of their own is able to garner success on a more worldwide platform that you can then come back and say, ‘Hey guys, if you really believe on the arts, you should check this out, this is what I’ve been doing and it’s not the same old cookie-cutter stuff.’ And you get a lot of support. I don’t know if people realize how truly rare that is.”