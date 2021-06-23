For Mac Cappuccino and Grabbitz, enduring friendship yields inspired artistic collaboration

Looking for silver linings during tragedies like the pandemic can be a dubious business. But the artistic community is rife with stories of new synergies born during a painful cycle of shutdowns and tentative reopenings that left the music and arts industries in tatters.
For filmmaker Mac Cappuccino and songwriter/producer/recording artist Nick Chiarri, both from the Buffalo area who have moved on to successful careers in New York City and Los Angeles respectively, it took a time of enforced relative inactivity for a longtime friendship to finally produce collaborative artistic fruit.
“Mac and I have known each other a really long time,” Chiarri, who works under the nom de plume Grabbitz, said during a recent phone interview. “And we found ourselves back here at home more often during the pandemic. We kept saying, ‘We gotta do something together, dude,’ and knocking around ideas. We’ve been dying to get at it together, and then finally, a couple of music video ideas came around and they gradually became more and more refined.“
“Unfortunately, the pandemic kept our process pretty well locked up,” said Cappuccino, who conceived and directed the independent film “Malaisia” in Buffalo in 2017. “But at the same time, it provided us with the sort of echo chamber we needed to bounce ideas off of each other until something stuck.”
Those increasingly refined collaborative ideas eventually fully flourished in the form of a video for the Grabbitz tune “Pigs in the Sky,” which will be celebrated with a red carpet premiere at the North Park Theatre at 7:30 p.m. June 24. The event will feature an early viewing of the Grabbitz-Cappuccino collaborative film and an acoustic performance by Grabbitz. The duo also collaborated on two other videos which will be released at a later date.
Both Cappuccino and Grabbitz point toward what they see as a trend – both in Buffalo and in the broader sense – toward the breaking down of genre-based strictures and a willingness to cross-pollinate and break free from stylistic constraints as central to their own creative processes, and essential to the evolution of an integrated approach to the arts.
“In general, things are starting to open up in terms of people being able to cross genres and refusing to be pigeonholed,” Grabbitz said. “I experienced this big time back when dance music started becoming very popular around here, and I was welcomed into that community, big time. Everyone here is so loyal and so proud when one of their own is able to garner success on a more worldwide platform that you can then come back and say, ‘Hey guys, if you really believe on the arts, you should check this out, this is what I’ve been doing and it’s not the same old cookie-cutter stuff.’ And you get a lot of support. I don’t know if people realize how truly rare that is.”
That bold cross-pollinated approach helped Grabbitz ink a deal with legendary California indie label Hopeless Records just prior to the pandemic. He started working on the music for his debut for the label – which is home to the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Bayside, New Found Glory, Travie McCoy and Taking Back Sunday – after moving back home to Buffalo from L.A. as the pandemic moved into full swing.
“I needed a reset, and there’s no better place to reset it than here in Buffalo, where my family is, where my deep roots are,” Grabbitz said. “And the same is true for Mac. It’s not the worst case scenario for us to come back to Buffalo. This is a great place to be creative. Especially now.”
This is the curse of the start-up storyteller: It’s tough to tell a story uninterrupted. Late on a sun-dappled Friday afternoon in June, Mac Cappuccino was shuffling around a cluttered band rehearsal space a few stories up inside a nondescript brick building. The sounds of downtown Buffalo wafted into the room through an open window: A siren’s occasional wail.
“I feel uniquely qualified to comment on this, because I’ve been trying to bring movies here to Buffalo for God knows how long,” Cappuccino said. “And with the good grace of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, and people like (Film Commissioner) Tom Clark and (Director of Operations) Rich Wall, an incredibly supportive community has emerged.
"People love to think of Buffalo as the underdog, which I love. But any time I bring people here who’ve never been here, they’re like, ‘Wait … what? This is Buffalo?’ And I say, ‘There’s a reason why I call it the greatest city in the world. There is no greater place to be creative.’”
As their friendship grew into true artistic collaboration, Cappuccino and Grabbitz noted many parallels between their respective film and music emphases.
“There’s always been this slow and steady climb, from a music standpoint,” Grabbitz said. “So many scenes pop up. And credit needs to go to Robby Takac at Music is Art, for keeping MiA and the festival going and investing a ton of time and money into his GCR Audio, a world-class place full of incredible equipment that keeps people coming here and feeling inspired and having a legit atmosphere to be creative within.”
Both Grabbitz and Cappuccino are putting their money where their praise is -– the $10 admission for the red carpet premiere will be split between SUNY Buffalo State's film and arts program and Music is Art.
“In any and all of the arts, Buffalonians always protect their own,” Cappuccino said. “In my business, I’ve become used to people listening to my ideas and saying ‘You’re crazy.’ But Nick hears my ideas and says, ‘Yes, we have to do that, now.’ And now, we have this beautiful thing that we’ve created, and we invite anyone and everyone who cares about Buffalo music and Buffalo film and just art in general to come and experience it and support it and enjoy it. We feel like we’ve created a piece of fine art here.”
PREVIEW
"Pigs in the Sky"
Video premiere and acoustic concert by Grabbitz, June 24 at the North Park Theatre (1428 Hertel Ave.). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., viewing starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.