First-run films return to Dipson McKinley Mall

The Dipson McKinley Mall Cinema, which has been a discount movie house for a decade, is returning to its roots as a first-run theater.

That means the six-screen theater in Hamburg will now show movies on their national release date instead of having their arrival delayed a month to two months as a “second-run” film. Among the movies that will now open immediately at the McKinley Mall are the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy “Marry Me” on Feb. 11, the Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg adventure film “Uncharted” on March 18 and the much-anticipated "The Batman" on March 4.

Dipson President Michael Clement said the decision was made for a simple reason: fewer movies.

"Covid has had a tremendous effect on Hollywood and movie theaters. There are less movies being released and that will continue until this is over," Clement said. "Without enough first-run movies, that directly affects the second-run theaters."

Streaming is also changing the movie landscape with some films moving from first-run theaters directly to streaming, and others bypassing a theatrical release completely.

"The windows have shrunk where we believe playing first-run movies at the McKinley would benefit everyone," Clement added.

