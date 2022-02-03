First-run films return to Dipson McKinley Mall

The Dipson McKinley Mall Cinema, which has been a discount movie house for a decade, is returning to its roots as a first-run theater.
That means the six-screen theater in Hamburg will now show movies on their national release date instead of having their arrival delayed a month to two months as a “second-run” film. Among the movies that will now open immediately at the McKinley Mall are the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy “Marry Me” on Feb. 11, the Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg adventure film “Uncharted” on March 18 and the much-anticipated "The Batman" on March 4.
Dipson President Michael Clement said the decision was made for a simple reason: fewer movies.
"Covid has had a tremendous effect on Hollywood and movie theaters. There are less movies being released and that will continue until this is over," Clement said. "Without enough first-run movies, that directly affects the second-run theaters."
Streaming is also changing the movie landscape with some films moving from first-run theaters directly to streaming, and others bypassing a theatrical release completely.
"The windows have shrunk where we believe playing first-run movies at the McKinley would benefit everyone," Clement added.
Support Local Journalism
While concession prices will remain the same, the upgrade to showing first-run films will lead to an increase in admission. Matinee showings before 5 p.m. will be $7; after 5 p.m., general admission tickets are $10. Seniors (65 and older) and youth (12 and younger) will pay $7 all day. Tuesdays will remain bargain days with half-price concessions and $6 tickets for movies from participating studios. General admission tickets at national chains start at about $12 locally.
Other changes may be coming, too.
The State Liquor Authority board recently decided to allow all movie theaters to be able to apply for a liquor license. Previously, movie theaters had multiple restrictions including the costly addition of kitchen equipment and drink/food trays at each seat in the theater that Dipson added at its Amherst Theatre where it serves beer and wine.
While still awaiting the final legislation to pass, Dipson has applied for a beer and wine license for its other theaters, including the McKinley Mall.
The ruling is a "tremendous win" for historic theaters, independent cinemas and theater circuits, according to Joe Masher, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners of New York State.
"New York State was among the last places in the country where this was still restricted. As moviegoers continue to return to the big screen and given the incredible economic disruption the pandemic has caused, this will help keep many independent, local theaters, particularly in Upstate downtowns and commercial corridors, in business and employing local people," Masher said in a statement.
Once it gets approval, Clement said the other Dipson cinemas would do the same as the Amherst Theatre and focus on serving products from local breweries.
Locally owned and operated, Dipson Theatres has been in operation since 1939 and now owns seven locations with 35 screens including the Amherst Theatre, Eastern Hills Cinema, Flix Stadium 10 in Lancaster, Lakewood Cinema 8 in Lakewood and Warren Mall Cinemas in Warren, Pa. It bought the McKinley Mall Cinemas in 2003 from AMC and changed them to a second-run discount house in 2012.