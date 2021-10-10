Film reveals grace and joy of Mamie Kirkland, who saw the worst of bigotry before moving to Buffalo

The story of Mamie Kirkland, who died in 2019 at 111 years old, was told Sunday on the North Park Theatre’s screen. When she was 7 years old, her family fled the deep South after her father was told he was going to be lynched.

More scary times would follow. She witnessed the East St. Louis Race Riot in 1917. When her family left there and settled in Alliance, Ohio, she watched as members of the Ku Klux Klan threatened to burn down her family’s home because it was on a street where Blacks were not permitted to live.

But Kirkland’s story is not one of anger over the past injustices caused by the horrendous treatment of Blacks – but one of forgiveness and choosing to live with joy.

She was the reluctant star of her story, one shared by many Black Americans who fled racial terrorism, segregation and bigotry for hope of a better life in the North during what became known as the Great Migration.

Tarabu Betserai Kirkland, who made the award-winning documentary on his mother – “100 Years From Mississippi” – stood at the back of the theater as more than 400 people filled in for the screening at the Buffalo International Film Festival.

His only wish was that his mother had lived long enough to share this special day with him, he said.