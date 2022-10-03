Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills movie house

Let the credits roll for another local cineplex.

Changes in viewing habits and challenges in the movie industry from the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the closure of the Dipson Theatres Eastern Hills Mall location.

The three-screen theater inside the Clarence mall was an independent art house for upscale and foreign films before the pandemic. When theaters reopened, they were hampered by a reduction in movies as studios delayed many releases or sent them directly to streaming services, especially films like those shown at the Eastern Hills.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That lack of product led Dipson to shift to first-run movies, but that put Eastern Hills in competition with other nearby theaters, said president Michael Clement.

It's not only a loss for local moviegoers, but also for members of the Buffalo film community who often hosted events and premieres there. It was a favorite venue for local filmmaker and writer Gregory Lamberson who premiered five films there including "Johnny Gruesome," "Widow's Point" and his most recent "Guns of Eden" at the theater. He also held his multiday Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival there eight times, most recently in August.

“It was the perfect spot for us: big screen, great sound, 225 or so comfortable seats, spacious lobby, close to the airport, hotels and restaurants. I held several of my premieres there, and we screened probably 1,000 films for 'Dreams,' " Lamberson said in a Facebook post lamenting the theater's closure.

All Eastern Hills employees have been offered positions at other Dipson locations, where existing gift cards will be accepted.

Locally owned and operated, Dipson Theatres has been in operation since 1939. It began operating at the Eastern Hills Mall in 1993. In 2014, it upgraded seating with new high-back leather fabric theater chairs with moveable armrests, a rocking mechanism and wider seats. The current list of Dipson's Western New York cinemas includes FLIX STADIUM 10 in Lancaster; the Amherst Theatre; McKinley Mall Cinema; and its most recent acquisition, the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.