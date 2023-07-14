Sidney Flanigan is a 24-year-old multidisciplinary artist from Buffalo who toggles the demands of acting for income with the passion she has for music.

Her band Starjuice, whose motto is “community over competition,” released a three-song EP titled “Sign Language” in May, following its debut album of last year. Flanigan, who also plays guitar in the band, started acting a few years ago. Her debut role was the lead of “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always,” a 2020 drama and official Sundance selection that won Flanigan Best Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

It was the first time Flanigan had ever acted. Since then, she has worked on a handful of feature films, shorts and music videos, recently starring in the 2023 horror thriller and SXSW official selection “Only the Good Survive,” which features a Starjuice song in the credits. While acting is how she now makes money, music is still her top priority, coming home once a shoot is done to work with her band. Starjuice is embarking on a regional tour for the next month, kicking things off at Timeless Babez (87 Allen St. in Allentown) on July 18.

Question: How old were you when you started to play music and when did acting come into the picture?

Answer: I was around music all the time growing up, so I kind of always knew I wanted to play music. I started playing violin when I was in middle school and then I went on to go to [Buffalo] Performing Arts from seventh to 12th grade. Around high school was when I picked up a guitar and started writing my own music, so I started playing shows when I was about 17.

When I was about 20, I hadn’t been on any particular path pursuing acting. A director from New York, Eliza Hinton, directed the first film I worked on [“Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always”]. It’s kind of a long story about how we met and it’s all out there on the internet, but the short story is that we met in passing and she added me on Facebook. She reached out to me when I was 20 and told me she was shooting this film and she was interested in me auditioning. At first, I was a little skeptical because, well, I had never acted before. She convinced me to at least give it a shot, and I read her script and it was very powerful and beautiful and I felt drawn to it. The next thing I knew, I got the part, and it was a very transforming experience and I decided that it was something I wanted to keep doing.

Q: Did you expect the success of “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always,” especially considering this was your introduction to acting?

A: I think I knew when we were working on it, and after reading the script I had a gut feeling that it was going to be an important film. The reception was amazing and everything happened so quickly, too. Simultaneously, the film’s release coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, so that was also a whole thing to grapple with and navigate. I was struggling with a lot of imposter syndrome, about whether or not my first breakout role was a fluke or something since I came into it with no experience. But eventually, I did my next role and things started to clear up and we started making it out of the woods as a whole.

Q: Is there a passion project that you one day hope to accomplish, in music, movies or elsewhere?

A: Right now, the band is the main thing I focus on and that has always been my dream to be in a touring band and record music with them. Even though we are losing money, I’m still so happy to be doing it. Maybe in the future, I’ve always thought it would be fun to form a label and eventually run a venue.

Q: How do you feel about being an artist in Buffalo?

A: I think growing up in Buffalo there was always a very rich culture of music whether aboveground or underground. My dad was in a punk band, so I was very exposed to the underbelly of the music scene growing up. I remember touring bands would crash in our living room floor, and there would always be these weird mohawk, leather jacket-wearing-dudes at my house and I just kind of loved the sense of community that there was, and it felt like a big extended family. The music and art scene in Buffalo has always been like a second family to me and I feel very inspired by the people around me that are also making stuff and putting themselves out there. You don’t have to go to a big city to find that, I think that it’s everywhere.