'Buffalo's Best Batman' dons the suit again for charity

William Lorenz Jr. has always loved Batman. As a kid, he remembers watching the Tim Burton films starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, entranced by the idea that a normal person could become a superhero.

“I know a lot of people have said this, but it's true: He's one of the most realistic superheroes because he's human,” Lorenz said. “He doesn't have any superpowers, or come from an alien planet. He wasn't bitten by a radioactive spider. He's somebody that just dedicated his life mentally and physically to being able to bring justice.”

As a senior associate at Mura Law Group, LLC, Lorenz has dedicated his own life to justice on a professional level. And much like the millionaire Bruce Wayne, Lorenz has found a way to fight for the underdogs in his own community by adopting an alter ego.

Since 2014, Lorenz has been dressing as Batman and appearing at events to raise money for charities such as The Salvation Army and The Buffalo Dream Center. He was named “Buffalo’s Best Batman” in a contest held by the Erie County Public Library, a title he proudly adopted for a memoir chronicling his work, “The Ballad of Buffalo’s Best Batman,” which was published in 2019.