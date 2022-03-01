'Buffalo's Best Batman' dons the suit again for charity

William Lorenz Jr. has always loved Batman. As a kid, he remembers watching the Tim Burton films starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, entranced by the idea that a normal person could become a superhero.
“I know a lot of people have said this, but it's true: He's one of the most realistic superheroes because he's human,” Lorenz said. “He doesn't have any superpowers, or come from an alien planet. He wasn't bitten by a radioactive spider. He's somebody that just dedicated his life mentally and physically to being able to bring justice.”
As a senior associate at Mura Law Group, LLC, Lorenz has dedicated his own life to justice on a professional level. And much like the millionaire Bruce Wayne, Lorenz has found a way to fight for the underdogs in his own community by adopting an alter ego.
Since 2014, Lorenz has been dressing as Batman and appearing at events to raise money for charities such as The Salvation Army and The Buffalo Dream Center. He was named “Buffalo’s Best Batman” in a contest held by the Erie County Public Library, a title he proudly adopted for a memoir chronicling his work, “The Ballad of Buffalo’s Best Batman,” which was published in 2019.
Now, with director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” – the first solo Batman film in 10 years – opening in theaters on March 4, Lorenz is donning the cape and cowl once more, appearing at local cinemas to raise money for Hearts for the Homeless of WNY, a community group that works to feed and clothe the homeless.
“If ever there was a time for a superhero to help out the community, during a global pandemic would probably be it,” Lorenz said about his recent appearances as Batman, which have included comic book shops and blood drives.
His costumes over the years have ranged from the 1989 Michael Keaton suit – his favorite – to the more colorful, campy Adam West look from the 1960’s television show. For his earliest appearances, he was "wearing a mix of the Michael Keaton and Christian Bale costumes," Lorenz said. "I guess you could call it a homemade suit.”
For his appearances in support of the new movie, Lorenz will don a replica of the suit worn by Robert Pattinson in "The Batman," a choice that both fits the moment and provides a little more comfort during his upcoming three consecutive days of appearing as Batman.
“That one is a little more breathable,” he said of the new costume.
He's received invites to work with various charities and events, including the Buffalo Bisons' Superhero night, and has appeared at food drives helping to collect donations. Lorenz’s appearances have proven fruitful for the various charities he’s worked with. Last year Lorenz worked with FeedMore WNY on a drive that collected over 1,500 pounds of donations – in classic superhero fashion, Lorenz said he’s working on a “sequel” to that event.
Donna Blarr, office manager and volunteer coordinator at Hearts for the Homeless, said that working with Lorenz on previous events was a wonderful experience, especially because of his enthusiasm and willingness to help those in need.
“Everybody loves a superhero,” Blarr said. “People who come to be served by Hearts for the Homeless see the extra effort in trying to help them, and William has a great demeanor and a sincerity to him.”
And for Lorenz, connecting with people is the ultimate goal. He remembers a time when he considered hanging up the costume for good, but hearing from families of children that looked forward to seeing him at events reaffirmed that what he was doing was making a bigger impact than he could have ever imagined.
“It's been an honor and a privilege to portray Batman in the community for the past eight years,” Lorenz said. “And if I have made even one person smile when they see a superhero, walking down the street, then it has all been worth it.”
Events
Lorenz will be collecting donations for Hearts for the Homeless on the following days:
6 to 9 p.m. March 4 at Regal Transit Center & IMAX
1 to 4 p.m. March 5 at Regal Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park