When he was a teenager, Brian Gatewood traveled to the Amherst Theatre near the University at Buffalo Main Street campus to watch such films as “Sense and Sensibility, “City of God, “Cold Comfort Farm,” “Chasing Amy” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Now that he is 45, Gatewood is excited that the Apple TV+ film “Sharper” that he co-wrote with Alessandro Tanaka will open there Feb. 17, the same day it premieres on the streaming service.

“When they brought up the strategy, I said, ‘you should look into Buffalo’ and they did,” said Gatewood, a 1996 graduate of Nichols School. “I said that's amazing because I love that theater.

“Honestly of anything coming out of this whole process, it might be the most thrilling thing for me personally to have a movie there. I'm smiling just talking about it. Because I really do love films and just having grown up in Buffalo and having a chance for people from Buffalo to see the film.”

The film’s title – “Sharper” – refers to people who are fakes or frauds. I didn’t initially get it, until I headed to a dictionary.

Gatewood said he didn’t know the term, either, until discovering it in "The 1737 dictionary of thieving slang" and decided it fit the film.

The movie revolves around multiple con jobs by and against the characters played by Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Sebastian Stan, Briana Middleton and Justice Smith.

I can’t reveal the characters they play without spoiling some of the fun in an entertaining thriller designed for viewers to play along.

The film doesn’t follow traditional narrative structure, which usually enables filmgoers to know what a movie is about relatively quickly.

“It’s a con film and … we were trying to set it up as a kind of a con for the audience as well,” said Gatewood. “You may think you're watching a romantic comedy for 15 or 20 minutes and then it spins into something else. So that was by design. That's a gamble that you take because usually with most movies you know what kind of movie you're in within the first 15 minutes or so. This one takes a little bit longer to reveal itself.”

The characters are introduced one by one over the two hours of the film and the suspense gradually builds.

Just about the time you are wondering when Moore is going to show up, the film really takes off when her character arrives about an hour in.

Moore, who earned Oscar nominations for “Boogie Nights,” “The Hours” and “Far From Heaven,” and was named best actress in 2015 for “Still Alice,” is key to the film on and off the screen. More about that later.

Tanaka, who teamed with Gatewood on the 2011 movie “The Sitter” and several TV shows, wrote the beginning of the movie about 15 years earlier and put it away until he and Gatewood decided to bring it back in 2019 right before the pandemic.

“He had never sort of understood where he wanted to go with it, but he still had the pages and he gave it to me,” said Gatewood. “I once had this crazy idea, I was trying to think about telling a story in reverse and that just clicked with me and I told him we're putting everything else aside and we're going to crack this thing and figure this out. We spent the next probably two to four weeks figuring it out. And it was really fun to figure out.”

They watched several con films for inspiration, including “The Grifters,” “The Color of Money,” “Heist,” “House of Games” and what Gatewood views as the GOAT of con films, “The Sting.”

“I still remember watching it as a kid and it was one of the most fun experiences,” Gatewood said of “The Sting.”

After Gatewood and Tanaka finished writing it, their manager asked what actors they would like. They mentioned Moore. They shared the same management company with Moore, so were told they would try to get it to her.

“When somebody says that … we really didn't think much of it, but in the same day we sent it to her, she responded that she wanted to meet on it,” said Gatewood.

With Moore attached to the film, Gatewood and Tanaka received offers for their script from almost all the major studios to get the film made. Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+ all were interested.

“I think we had like nine offers on the film with Julianne attached,” said Gatewood. “I mean you put Julianne Moore in the cast and who doesn't want to make the film?”

Apple agreed to shoot it on 35mm film, not digitally.

“The director (Ben Caron) really wanted to have that sort of older grittier feel as a throwback to those old films,” said Gatewood.

Lithgow, who had worked with Caron on “The Crown,” also came aboard.

“When his name came up, I mean we were just kind of blown away because he's a legend,” said Gatewood.

The movie gets more involving when both Moore and Lithgow arrive.

“The tension is hopefully properly built by the time she comes into the picture,” said Gatewood. “That's Julianne Moore. She’s one of the great actresses we've had in our time, really.”

The hope is viewers will play along and try to guess the multiple cons in the story. It may be harder and harder to fool the audience after a few cons play out, which makes it especially difficult to make the final one work.

“That was the trickiest thing to pull off,” conceded Gatewood. “We were trying to go for ‘The Sting.’ It was definitely the trickiest because you’re constantly trying to shift things to keep people off balance.

“We wanted to make it a fun experience and for people to sort of be guessing and it's tricky in terms of how many times you can get away with it.”

I suspect sharper viewers won’t be stung but will still enjoy the thrilling ride as much as Gatewood enjoyed watching films at the Amherst Theatre in his youth.