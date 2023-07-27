These movies are scheduled to open and play in Buffalo-area movie theaters starting July 27.

Opening

“The Baker.” Ron Perlman stars as an elderly baker who must protect his granddaughter from gangsters.

“The Essential Church.” Documentary about three pastors who fight against Covid-19 restrictions about gathering and worshiping in a church.

“Haunted Mansion.” A single mom hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering ghosts.

“Talk to Me.” When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked, until one of them goes too far and unleashes supernatural forces.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” The Turtles work to earn the move of New York City as they face off against an army of mutants. Opens Tuesday.

“Theater Camp.” The eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York must band together to keep the camp afloat.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Talk to Me.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Talk to Me.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Elemental.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Theater Camp.”

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “The Baker,” “Barbie,” “The Essential Church,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (opens Tuesday).

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (opens Tuesday).

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Barbie.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “Barbie.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Oppenheimer.”

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Bro,” “Elemental,” Haunted Mansion,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Theater Camp.”

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Talk to Me,” “Theater Camp.”

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Talk to Me.”

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “The First Slam Dunk,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Theater Camp.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Barbie” and “Legally Blonde.” Screen 2: “Oppenheimer” and “Talk to Me.” Screen 3: “Haunted Mansion” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Screen 4: “Barbie” and “Legally Blonde.” Screen 5: “Elemental” and “Haunted Mansion.”