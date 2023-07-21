These movies are scheduled to open and play in Buffalo-area movie theaters starting July 21.

Opening

“Barbie.” Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and existence.

“Cobweb.” Horror strikes when an 8-year-old boy tries to investigate the mysterious knocking noises that are coming from inside the walls of his house and a dark secret that his parents have kept from him.

“Oppenheimer.” The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “Barbie,” “The Blackening,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Barbie,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer.”

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “Barbie,” “Cobweb,” “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Barbie,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “Barbie.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Oppenheimer,” “Persian Lessons.”

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Asteroid City,” “Barbie,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Miracle Mile,” “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Miracle Club,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Barbie,” and “Legally Blonde.” Screen 2: “Oppenheimer” and “No Hard Feelings.” Screen 3: “Insidious: The Red Door” and “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One.” Screen 4: “Barbie” and “Legally Blonde.” Screen 5: “Elemental,” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”