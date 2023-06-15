Following are the movies scheduled to open and to play at Buffalo-area movie theaters starting June 16.

Opening

“The Blackening.” Horror comedy about seven Black friends who go away for the weekend and end up trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.

“Elemental.” Animated film follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together.

“The Flash.” Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past but his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “The Blackening,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “The Flash,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Also, “Squaring the Circle” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “About My Father,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “About My Father,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “The Flash.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Daliland,” “Exhibition on Screen: Tokyo Stories,” “Scarlet.”

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Adipurush,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Fast X,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Super Mario Brothers Movie,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “About My Father,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Fast X,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Brothers Movie,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “About My Father,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Fast X,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Brothers Movie,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Adipurush,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Fast X,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Brothers Movie,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Transformers: Rise of the Beast” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Screen 2: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Fast X.” Screen 3: “The Little Mermaid” and “The Boogeyman.” Screen 4: “The Boogeyman” and “The Little Mermaid.” Screen 5: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”