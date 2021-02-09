Buffalo-made 'The Blackness Project,' now on Amazon Prime, keeps dialogue open on race relations

In an era of profound racial reckoning in U.S. history, there is no better time to revisit "The Blackness Project," a 2018 Buffalo-made documentary that was truly ahead of its time and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Made by Buffalo-born filmmaker Korey Green, “The Blackness Project” uses Black voices and perspectives in a frank and ongoing discussion about race in America.

The idea for the film came after Green saw an online documentary that explored race by centering on the voices of 21 white people from Buffalo. In the first installment (July 2014) of “The Whiteness Project,” documentary filmmaker Whitney Dow chose Buffalo as ground zero to open candid conversations about racial identity in a divided America.

Green, who grew up on Buffalo’s East Side, felt he needed to respond to Dow’s thought-provoking documentary. By featuring Black Buffalonians relating their racial experiences, Green thought he could show a more diverse Buffalo and also let them do the important work of raising awareness about how deeply race structures American life.