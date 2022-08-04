Buffalo-made film 'G.O.D. Givers of Death' has red-carpet premiere at North Park Theatre

The locally made apocalyptic thriller “G.O.D. Givers of Death” from Buffalo's Addison Henderson will have its red carpet premiere at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the North Park Theatre.

Henderson, who wrote, directed and stars in the film, will be on hand for the event that includes a screening at 7:30 p.m. and a Q&A session afterward. The film opens in theaters nationwide on Aug. 5, the same day it will be available to watch via Apple TV. The North Park will host screenings daily from Aug. 5-11. It will also be available to watch in the future on Amazon and Showtime.

"G.O.D." is about a hit man (played by Henderson) who is seeking peace at a time when a deadly virus has killed a third of the population. The lethal and painful disease has caused many to seek out hit men called "Givers" to end their lives. Since being made in Buffalo in 2019, the idea of a worldwide pandemic came true with Covid-19, leading producer Trent Boling to call the film "prophetic."

"It was such a great idea by Addison, but you never thought that it was going to happen," Boling said. "A year after making it, we were living in it. It is a timely film."

Also starring in the film are Lou Lombardi ("24"), Jonathan Sterritt ("Going Nowhere"), Jason Delane Lee ("Criminal Minds"), Yvonne Huff Lee ("Lucky") and Leah Cohen-Mays.

Look for many familiar sights in the film including Woodlawn Beach, the Central Terminal and DBGB’s in Allentown that was used for a club scene, as well as such Buffalo actors as JJ Alfieri, Richard Lambert and Pamela Rose Mangus who can be seen in the film's trailer.

In a statement about the film, Henderson said he got the idea for "G.O.D." while working with the late Chadwick Boseman on the film "21 Bridges."

"I wanted people to examine the meaning of life, question the universe, question God, and really think about what peace means to them," Henderson said. "Inspiration hit me like a wave. I wrote day and night. And, as soon as we wrapped, I went to Buffalo and started raising capital for 'G.O.D.' From script to screen was a nine-month process. It was grueling and there were times when I didn’t think it was going to work out. But my team and I pulled through and brought my vision of 'G.O.D.' to life.”

Along with Boling and Henderson, producers are area filmmaker Mac Cappuccino, plus Alfieri and Cohen-Mays.

The Los Angeles-based company Buffalo 8 picked up distribution for the film. From Buffalo, Henderson will move on to screenings in Detroit on Aug. 6, Chicago on Aug. 7 and then to Los Angeles on Aug. 10.

In addition to his promotional tour for "G.O.D.," Henderson is working on his next film, "Blythe," which he plans to shoot in Buffalo in 2023.