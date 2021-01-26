Buffalo-made film 'Bad Cupid' arrives on demand in February

The Buffalo-made film "Bad Cupid," starring veteran actor John Rhys-Davies, will arrive on video on demand just in time for Valentine's Day.

Filmed here in November and December of 2019 under the working title “Prick’d,” the dark romantic comedy stars Rhys-Davies (“The Lord of the Rings,” "Raiders of the Lost Ark") as Archie, the red sneaker-wearing Cupid who brings couples together by unorthodox and sometimes illegal means. It will be available to rent and own on various platforms on demand beginning Feb. 12 and will be on DVD on Feb. 16, through Freestyle Digital Media.

For his latest love case, Archie helps the heartbroken Dave (Shane Nepveu, “Boardwalk Empire,” “Red Oaks”) gain time to win back his ex-girlfriend Denise (Buffalo actor Christine Turturro) by kidnapping her new fiancé Henry (Claybourne Elder). The film also stars Briana Marin as Morris, Dave’s kooky cousin and Amelia Sorenson as Stella. The movie's quirky and dark comic tone comes through in the new trailer.

The strong contingent of local actors includes Darlene Pickering Hummert, the late Joseph G. Giambra, Preach Freedom, Pamela Rose Mangus and Christina Foster.