Buffalo International Film Festival returns with screenings, filmmakers, exhibits and premieres

The 16th annual Buffalo International Film Festival returns Oct. 6 with a program featuring more than 160 movies from across the country and around the world, including notable films made in – and with strong connections to – Western New York.

Artistic Director John Fink and Executive Director Anna Scime sifted through hundreds of films submitted through an open call, and visited festivals both virtually (Sundance) and in person (South by Southwest and Tribeca) to find selections that will play throughout Buffalo from Oct. 6-10 and online through Oct. 20.

“We try to make educated guesses about what we think Western New Yorkers will like. And we try to balance some of the unique discoveries we find in the open call with some other things that are out there,” Fink said about this year’s selection process.

This year’s opening night gala film is “Bashira,” shot on location at Western New York landmarks including the Statler Hotel and Rock City State Forest in Salamanca.

“This place is so adaptable, flexible and generous compared to everywhere else I've ever lived,” Scime said about Buffalo, noting the region has doubled as locations from around the world including Los Angeles, and, for “Bashira,” as Japan.

Based on a Japanese legend, “Bashira” is billed as “a hallucinogenic nightmare” about an electronic musician who must confront an ancient entity to save his soul. Director Nickson Fong will attend the film at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the North Park along with stars Liam Aiken, Mitzi Akaha, Kiki Sukezane, Emma Caymares and Brandon Gill.

“Bashira” represents another aim of the festival: that of community building and connecting audiences to the artists behind the scenes. The film features heavily in two “BIFF Offscreen” exhibits – “Building Character” at Hallwalls and “Building Worlds” at Western New York Book Arts Center (468 Washington St.) – that showcase concept art and digital renderings, offering festivalgoers a chance to see the filmmaking process at work.

Another Buffalo-bred festival highlight is “Bunker,” a World War I epic about a group of trapped soldiers faced with “an ungodly presence” that was partially filmed at Buffalo Filmworks on Babcock Street. The film will have its world premiere at 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at the North Park, with director Adrian Langley, writer Michael Huntsman, and producers Patrick Rizzotti and James Huntsman in attendance.

Other films with Western New York ties include “The Rules of Lacrosse,” (12:30 p.m. Oct. 8), director Joanne Storkan’s examination of the sport from its Indigenous roots to worldwide popularity, and a program of shorts, “WNY Stories” (7 p.m. Oct. 9) dedicated to the region. Premiering in that local block is directors Rebecca Fasanello and Teresa Castillo’s documentary “I'll Find a Way or Make One – A Rosie Story,” about Lackawanna native Viola Hippert who was our own Rosie the Riveter during World War II. The film was inspired by Buffalo News columnist Sean Kirst’s story about Hippert from August 2020.

“It's a really great character study,” Fink said. “And it's the world premiere of the film, so it'll be the first time that Viola's family and friends are able to see it.”

For closing night, the festival will make good on its “international” promise, with the Western New York premiere of “A Rising Fury,” a documentary that follows two young Ukrainians over eight years, culminating in the Russian invasion in the spring of 2022. The film will screen at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the North Park with Lesya Kalynska, who directed the film alongside Ruslan Batytskyi, and producer TJ Collins in attendance.

Here are a few other highlights:

• “Memoria,” 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the North Park. Starring Tilda Swinton, this “lyrical drama” follows a Scottish woman living in Colombia who seeks to find the meaning behind a strange sonic boom that only she can hear. Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul will be in attendance.

• “Slash/Back,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the North Park. A group of Inuit girls living in an isolated Arctic village are sidetracked on the way to a party by a surprise alien invasion. Director Nyla Innuksuk will be in attendance.

• “BIFF Shorts: Saturday Morning Cartoons,” 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at the North Park. A family-friendly selection of cartoons, made by filmmakers from local animation programs, and by artists from around the world. Filmmakers will be in attendance for a Q&A.

• “Chicken Strips” Virtual Screening, Oct. 6-10. Made in Western New York, this comedy follows childhood best friends and bandmates Kyle, Steven and Ruben as they prepare to play their first-ever high school gig.

PREVIEW

Oct. 6-10 at various locations, and through Oct. 20 online.

Tickets are $40 for an online Bison pass, $50 to attend in-person screenings and $60 for theatrical and online screenings.