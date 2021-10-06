Buffalo International Film Festival returns with in-person, virtual screenings

The Buffalo International Film Festival returns for its 15th year to show more than 120 films representing 24 countries from Oct. 7 to 11. The festival includes movies produced in and around Buffalo, 12 programs of shorts and a collection of documentaries.
“This year’s offerings feature films made and finished during the pandemic, and we’ve been inspired and awed by the resiliency of these storytellers adapting to the challenges we’ve all faced," said John Fink, artistic director of the festival, said in an email.
Movies will be shown at the North Park Theatre (1428 Hertel Ave.) and Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.) as well as online through the BIFF website, buffalofilm.org. Fink said that the online experience will allow audiences to participate in the festival, even if they do not feel comfortable attending it live.
In addition to the films, BIFF will host outdoor events at Duende at Silo City, as well as parties at Bar Della Cita and Tralf Music Hall. In-person screenings and events will require patrons to wear masks, and attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing.
Many of the screenings will be attended by the filmmakers, with Q&A’s following the films including some with Buffalo ties.
The festival kicks off with the U.S. premiere of "Laguna Avenue" at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the North Park Theatre. This sci-fi noir/horror film/buddy comedy about a former musician drawn into the dark world of his downstairs neighbor is produced by Buffalo native Ali Barone who will be here along with actors Russell Steinberg ("Adventureland"), James Markham Hall and Sheridan Ward plus actor, writer and producer Paul Papadeas and special effects supervisor Sarah Reeves. All will be in attendance for a post-film party at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Tralf Music Hall.
A trio of talented Buffalo filmmakers – directors David R. Williams and Tilke Hill, and star and writer Aaron Krygier – will present "Rust Belt Drillers," their sendup to grindhouse movies about an artist who descends into violence in his studio-turned-slaughterhouse at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 9 at the North Park. It was filmed in Western New York.
Buffalo native and director Sarah T. Schwab returns for the New York premiere of her film "Life After You" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the North Park. The film was inspired by the tragic true story of Danny Lajterman who died of an opioid overdose. His parents, Linda and Tito Lajterman, will also be in attendance. Joining Schwab for the talk-back after the film will be co-producer Charlene Giannetti, actor Florencia Lozana, executive producer Brian Long and Cheryll Moore of the Erie County Opioid Epidemic Task Force.
Here are a few other highlights:
“Catch The Fair One,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the North Park Theatre. The opening night selection will be presented by star and co-writer Kali Reis and producer Kimberly Parker. Billed as a revenge thriller, it is the story of a boxer searching for her missing sister. The locally made movie won the best narrative director award at Tribeca.
“Now Return Us to Normal,” 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the North Park. Examines the trauma inflicted on students of a behavior modification boarding school.
“Bitchin’: The Sound of Fury of Rick James,” 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the North Park. Sacha Jenkins will introduce her documentary about the legendary musician and Buffalo native, which promises to be “a kaleidoscopic portrait of the man, the myth and the legend that has you tapping your foot from the opening shot through the end credits.”
“100 Years from Mississippi,” 1:45 p.m. Oct. 10 at the North Park. Director Tarabu Betserai Kirkland is set to attend the screening of his film about his mother Mamie Lang Kirkland who fled a lynch mob in 1915 and settled in Buffalo. The oral history “looks back on a life well lived in the shadow of America’s legacy of racial violence.”
BIFF Shorts, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Burchfield Penney Art Center. A 77-minute block of experimental shorts.
“We Burn Like This,” 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the North Park. The closing night gala is a drama about the 22-year-old descendant of Holocaust survivors who is targeted by Neo-Nazis while living in Billings, Montana. Director Alana Waksman will attend.
Streaming highlights
Local filmmaker presents honest, personal depiction of mental health with Pan-American's debut feature, 'Mother’s Day'
The film is a true story based on an explosive conversation between writer and director Travis Carlson and his mother, dealing with mental illness.
“Mother’s Day,” another Buffalo film, was written and directed by Travis Carlson and based on his own story of reconnecting with his mother after she suffers a mental health crisis. Buffalo actress Lisa Ludwig and Michael Charles Wagner star in this intimate two-person film.
"The Badger." A woman's son is kidnapped right before her second marriage in this film from director Kazem Mollaie (Iran).
BIFF Shorts: Racial Justice in View. An 84-minute block of documentary, video essays, experimental and narratives that look at race and inequity. Free with RSVP.
Preview
Buffalo International Film Festival, Oct. 7-11. Visit buffalofilm.org for full schedule and tickets. In-person films are $12 individual, $45 all-access Bison pass. Virtual screenings are $9 each, $20 for three.