Buffalo International Film Festival returns with in-person, virtual screenings

The festival kicks off with the U.S. premiere of "Laguna Avenue" at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the North Park Theatre. This sci-fi noir/horror film/buddy comedy about a former musician drawn into the dark world of his downstairs neighbor is produced by Buffalo native Ali Barone who will be here along with actors Russell Steinberg ("Adventureland"), James Markham Hall and Sheridan Ward plus actor, writer and producer Paul Papadeas and special effects supervisor Sarah Reeves. All will be in attendance for a post-film party at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Tralf Music Hall.

A trio of talented Buffalo filmmakers – directors David R. Williams and Tilke Hill, and star and writer Aaron Krygier – will present "Rust Belt Drillers," their sendup to grindhouse movies about an artist who descends into violence in his studio-turned-slaughterhouse at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 9 at the North Park. It was filmed in Western New York.