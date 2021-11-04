Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival returns with full slate of diverse movies

A 40th anniversary screening of “Fear No Evil,” considered the first horror film made in Western New York, is one of the many highlights of the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, running Nov. 5-11 at the Dipson Eastern Hills Cinema.

This is the eighth year for Buffalo Dreams and 11th year festival co-directors Gregory Lamberson and Chris Scioli have programmed a genre festival in Buffalo. More than 90 films will be shown ranging from shorts (7 minutes or less) up to feature-length (75 minutes or longer) and in a variety of genres including sci-fi, fantasy, comedy, documentary and animation.

The festival also includes filmmaker Q&A sessions. Sound mixer Adam Bloch will receive the Local Hero Award for his contributions to the local film community during the Dreamer Awards ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 7 in the WBBZ-TV studio in the Eastern Hills Mall.

The 1981 “Fear No Evil,” directed by Frank LaLoggia mostly in his hometown Rochester as well as at Boldt Castle in the Thousand Islands, is about a student (played by Stefan Arngrim) who learns he is the antichrist. It will be shown at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.