Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival returns with full slate of diverse movies

A 40th anniversary screening of “Fear No Evil,” considered the first horror film made in Western New York, is one of the many highlights of the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, running Nov. 5-11 at the Dipson Eastern Hills Cinema.
This is the eighth year for Buffalo Dreams and 11th year festival co-directors Gregory Lamberson and Chris Scioli have programmed a genre festival in Buffalo. More than 90 films will be shown ranging from shorts (7 minutes or less) up to feature-length (75 minutes or longer) and in a variety of genres including sci-fi, fantasy, comedy, documentary and animation.
The festival also includes filmmaker Q&A sessions. Sound mixer Adam Bloch will receive the Local Hero Award for his contributions to the local film community during the Dreamer Awards ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 7 in the WBBZ-TV studio in the Eastern Hills Mall.
The 1981 “Fear No Evil,” directed by Frank LaLoggia mostly in his hometown Rochester as well as at Boldt Castle in the Thousand Islands, is about a student (played by Stefan Arngrim) who learns he is the antichrist. It will be shown at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.
Lamberson said the film holds an important place in Western New York fantasy-horror filmmaking. "It was released the same year as 'The Burning,' which we screened several years ago, but it was actually filmed first, and Frank, who now lives in Italy, was a local guy who stepped up to the plate. He was a huge inspiration to me: I read about the film in Cinefantastique magazine while in high school and had the poster on my bedroom wall. Seeing it was one of my greatest drive-in experiences, and we can’t wait to show it on a big screen now.”
The full schedule of films and guests is online at buffalodreamsfantasticfilmfestival.com. In addition to "Fear No Evil," here are 10 highlights.
Block 1: Shorts, 2 p.m. Nov. 5. The festival starts with a block of eight U.S. and Canadian shorts.
"The Retaliators," 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5. A pastor searching for answers to his daughter's murder uncovers a dark underworld. With short film: "Echo Falls."
“Clowns in the Woods,” 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Four ghost clowns help a man get revenge after a prank goes wrong in this horror comedy. Q&A with Rochester filmmakers Adrian Esposito and Curt Markham. Short: “Square.”
“Self Isolated,” 4 p.m. Nov. 6. World premiere of a pandemic-related suspense thriller written and directed by Chad Ridgely, who will attend. Short: “$TACK$” from director Gerald Webb.
“The Last Frankenstein,” 4 p.m. Nov. 7. Director David Weaver will take part in a Q&A on his film about the last member of the Frankenstein family who revives his family's reanimation experiment.
"Apps," 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8. An app opens the door to five tales of horror in anthology from Chile.
"A Savannah Haunting," 7 p.m. Nov. 8. This feature is not only based on the real experiences of director William Mark McCullough, but it was filmed on location in the real haunted house.
"Kamaloca," 9:15 p.m. Nov. 8. French thriller is directed by Christophe Karabache who left an impression at the festival two years ago with "Vortex." Hackers meet in Parisian suburbs just as a chemical explosion shakes Beirut. Short: "Reverse the Punishment."
"Terror Trips," 7 p.m. Nov. 9. A young film crew that takes people to locations of horror films stumbles upon one that is real. Short: "Worth Fighting For."
“Abyssal Spider,” 4 p.m. Nov. 10. A giant spider-crab hybrid attacks the crew of a freighter in this Taiwanese film said to have “outstanding special effects.” Short: “A Darker Place.”
"If She Screams," 9:20 p.m. Nov. 11. The festival closes with this film about a woman who fights for survival after she travels to a marijuana farm in Northern California with friends. Co-director J. Garrett Vorreuter will be on hand.
PREVIEW
Nov. 5-11 at Dipson Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. Tickets are $10 per film, $20 for a day pass and $70 for an all-festival pass. Visit buffalodreamsfantasticfilmfestival.com for additional details.