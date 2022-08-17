Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival features world premieres, visiting filmmakers

Sixty films, including eight world premieres and four features made in the Buffalo area, will be shown during the ninth Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival opening Aug. 19 in the Dipson Eastern Hills Cinema. The seven-day, multi-genre event also features talks with visiting filmmakers, an awards show, 10 locally made shorts, seven New York premieres, three Western New York premieres and two festival premieres.

There are multiple premieres with local ties.

Horror filmmaker is racking up the slime, and having a gruesomely good time It starts with the directions to Gregory Lamberson’s house on the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border: Two stories. Got it. Red roof. Nice touch. Political sign on the lawn. Fine. Johnny Gruesome decal on the car. Oookaaay…? When you realize what Lamberson does for living, the sticker makes sense. He’s a horror writer and filmmaker, and “Johnny Gruesome” is his next movie.

“Guns of Eden,” from local filmmaker and festival co-founder Gregory Lamberson, has a sold-out world premiere at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. Tickets are still available for its encore presentation at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21. In the film, four campers are hunted by different factions of militia groups after witnessing an execution. Lamberson made the film, which he has described as "Deliverance" meets "First Blood" with a dash of "The Warriors,” in the Buffalo area in summer 2021.

The New York premiere of “Bashira” at 9 p.m. Aug. 20 is the first chance for most Buffalonians to see the locally made horror film from director Nickson Fong, an Oscar winner for co-creating a 3D animation program. The movie was partially made here in 2018 at locations including Buffalo FilmWorks, where a 70-foot greenscreen was used for the story about two musicians haunted by nightmares in their waking lives. It stars Liam Aiken ("A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Stepmom") and Kiki Sukezane ("Lost in Space," "Heroes Reborn").

The world premiere of the sci-fi comedy “Little Green People” takes place at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 23 and includes a visit by co-writers and co-directors Kristen Skeet and Tyler Cheman. Paul McGinnis and a cast of puppets star in the film about aliens stranded on earth in the 1980s. It is preceded by Skeet’s short film “Trapped.”

Here are some other highlights. The full schedule is at buffalodreamsfantasticfilmfestival.com.

Festival honors: Jerry Stoeffhaas, who is retiring from the Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development after 30 years, will receive the Local Service Award. Producer Anne-Marie Kelly receives the Lois Weber Award. And Terry Kimmel, president of Buffalo Movie & Video Makers, receives the Local Hero Award. The Dreamer Awards, given out for films and screenplays, will be presented at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in a free ceremony at the WBBZ TV/Buffalo’s Buzz studio in the Eastern Hills Mall.

Opening slate: The festival opens at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 with a block of shorts featuring the drama “Entanglement” (India), the thriller “Who’s Afraid” (New York) and "Ordinary Family" (China), a horror film about the zombie apocalypse.

Special horror event: Buffalo Dreams hosts the long-awaited premiere of the finished version of the horror collaboration “The Profane Exhibit” at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Among the 10 internationally known horror directors featured in the project are Ruggero Deodato (“Cannibal Holocaust”), Uwe Boll (“Bloodrayne”), “Yoshihiro Nishimura (“Tokyo Gore Police”) and Nacho Vigalondao (“Colossal”). Michael Todd Schneider will be on hand.

“Like many horror fans, I’ve heard about this film for years, often in whispers, and never thought I’d see the day when it would be released,” Lamberson said, adding that the finished product “looks beautiful in a way horror fans will appreciate – and we’re showing it on a big screen in all its gory, gothic, transgressive glory.”

Local shorts: A pair of 30-minute documentaries can be seen at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22: "The Spirit Rooms of Lily Dale," directed by Matt Hoeber, and "Jackass Love," directed by Michele DeLuca.

Local teen director tackles relevant issues in horror film debut Area filmmaker Hope Muehlbauer started making her first feature film when she was 16. For its premiere on July 14 in the North Park Theatre, she gave her horror film an “R” rating. That means she wouldn’t have been able to see her own movie without her parents – and she sees the humor in that. “I did find

A block of seven locally made short films being shown at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 includes “Lydia’s Fall” by Hope Muehlbauer. The young Niagara County filmmaker made a statement with her feature debut, “I Dare You to Open Your Eyes,” a horror movie she made when she was only 16 that dealt with bullying.

International shorts: A block of eight international shorts are in the spotlight at 3 p.m. Aug. 25, with “Unheimlich” (Mexico), “The Door” (China), “Identbye” (Iran), “Bygone” (Spain), “Past Forever” (Taiwan), “The Portrait” (Spain), “June” (New Zealand) and “Noctuide” (Germany).

World premieres with guests: Here are more screenings that will have Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers.

• The action film “Pact of Vengeance,” showing at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19, is followed by Q&A with director Len Kabasinski. It is preceded by the short “Mr. March,” introduced by director Nick Pusic.

• The time-traveling Western “Showdown in Yesteryear,” 6 p.m. Aug. 20, includes a Q&A with Tim O’Hearn, star Jeff Grennell and composer Brandon Hawley.

• The Canadian horror film “Shifted” at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 is followed by a Q&A with director Adrian Konstant and producer Jason T. Green.

• "Mask of the Devil," at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 includes a Q&A with director Richard Rowntree and co-writer and co-producer Matthew Davies.

Closing film: The festival closes at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 with the locally produced horror comedy anthology “Skeleton Xylophone,” which will be introduced by director Michael Buttino and producer Golden Groves.

PREVIEW

Aug. 19 to 25 in the Dipson Eastern Hills Cinema

Tickets are $12 advance online; day passes ($20) and an all-festival pass ($70) are available at the box office.