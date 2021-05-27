Buffalo can revel in role it plays in taut monster party 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The beauties of the original "A Quiet Place" – also directed by Krasinski and co-starring his wife Emily Blunt and young actors Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe – were that it did a truly unexpected and difficult thing in the 21st century: It invented a new monster horror. The script by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck is Neo-H.G. Wells sci-fi. Just as Wells' "War of the Worlds" gave us monsters who could be killed by earth's bacteria, these guys gave us very ugly blind monsters whose sensitive hearing is both their hunting advantage and ultimately their ruin. (You'll have to see how, if you haven't seen the original.)

Suffice it to say that these two young writers plotted the original with muscular simplicity and no small creativity.

It seems, this time, that the Abbott family (two were lost first time around) is on the prowl looking for both sustenance and protection and, at the same time, minimizing every possible sound. It means, this time, keeping that baby quiet (oxygen masks help) and, most difficult of all, muffling the pained shrieking of a little boy whose foot is caught in a bear trap. Not so easy that one.