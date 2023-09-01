These movies are scheduled to open and play in Buffalo-area movie theaters starting Friday.

Opening

“Equalizer 3.” Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall who finds himself at home in Southern Italy where he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses.

“The Good Mother.” After the murder of her estranged son, a journalist forms an alliance with his pregnant girlfriend to track down those responsible for his death. Starring Hilary Swank.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Bottoms,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Oppenheimer,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Elemental,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “Oppenheimer,” “Retribution,” “Strays,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Haunted Mansion.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Barbie,” “Equalizer 3,” “Oppenheimer.” Also, Thursday Night Terrors: “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 31.

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Hill,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Oppenheimer,” “Retribution,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Oppenheimer,” “Retribution,” “Strays,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Strays,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Oppenheimer.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “Sound of Freedom.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Golda.” Also: “Chestnut,” 11:30 a.m. Sunday; “AXCN: Perfect Blue 25th Anniversary,” 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; “Chicken Strips: The Trials and Tribulations of Becoming a Garage Band,” 9:15 p.m. Sept. 7.

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Bottoms,” “Dream Girl 2,” “Elemental,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “Kushi,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Mastaney,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Oppenheimer,” Retribution,” “Strays,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Bottoms,” “Elemental,” “Equalizer 3,” “The Good Mother,” “Golda,” “Goonies,” “Gran Turismo,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Hill,” “Jurassic Park — 30th Anniversary,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Never Give Up,” “Oppenheimer,” “Retribution,” “Strays,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Elemental,” “Equalizer 3,” “The Good Mother,” “Gran Turismo,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Hill,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Nandor Dodor and the Talking Mongoose,” “Never Give Up,” “Oppenheimer,” “Retribution,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Bottoms,” “Elemental,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “The Hill,” “Jurassic Park — 30th Anniversary,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Retribution,” “Strays,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” Screen 2: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “Haunted Mansion.” Screen 3: “Equalizer 3” and “Meg 2: The Trench.” Screen 4: “Blue Beetle” and “Gran Turismo.” Screen 5: “Elemental” and “The Little Mermaid.”