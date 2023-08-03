These movies are scheduled to open and play in Buffalo-area movie theaters starting today .

Opening“Dreamin’ Wild.” Musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson spend everything they have to produce a record in the 1970s.

“The Hiding Place.” Corrie Ten Boom and her family risk everything to hide Jewish refugees and face the consequences when they are discovered.

“The Meg 2: The Trench.” A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean.

“Mob Land.” A sheriff tries to keep the peace when a desperate family man violently robs a pill mill, alerting an enforcer for the New Orleans mafia.

“Shortcomings.” Young Bay Area urbanites navigate a range of relationships searching for connection.

Listings by theaterAMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “Barbie,” “Dreamin’ Wild,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Talk to Me.” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Barbie.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Theater Camp.”

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Oppenheimer,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Barbie.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “Barbie.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Oppenheimer.” Also, “My Neighbor Totoro” (dubbed), 11:30 a.m. Saturday; “Howl’s Moving Castle” (subtitled), 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Theater Camp.” Also, “Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2023,” 3 p.m. Saturday.

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Dreamin’ Wild,” “Elemental,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Mob Land,” “Oppenheimer,” “Shortcomings,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Theater Camp.” Also, “Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2023,” 3 p.m. Saturday.

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Hiding Place,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Theater Camp.” Also, “Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2023,” 3 p.m. Saturday.

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Theater Camp.” Also, “Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2023,” 3 p.m. Saturday.

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Barbie” and “The Meg 2: The Trench.” Screen 2: “Haunted Mansion” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Screen 3: “Oppenheimer” and “Talk to Me.” Screen 4: “Barbie” and “The Meg 2: The Trench.” Screen 5: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One.”