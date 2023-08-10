These movies are scheduled to open and play in Buffalo-area movie theaters starting today Aug. 10.

Opening

“Jules.” Milton’s quiet life in a small Pennsylvania town is upended when a UFO crashes in his backyard.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter.” A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find that they are carrying very dangerous cargo.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Oppenheimer,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Barbie.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Barbie,” “Enter the Dragon — 50th Anniversary,” “Jules,” “Oppenheimer.”

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Oppenheimer,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Oppenheimer,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Barbie.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Catvideofest 2023,” “Oldboy,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Plus, “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Bhola Shankar,” “Enter the Dragon — 50th Anniversary,” “Gadar,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Jailer,” “Jules,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Theater Camp.”

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Elemental,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Jules,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Shortcomings,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Bhola Shankar,” “Enter the Dragon — 50th Anniversary,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Jailer,” “Jules,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” “OMG-2,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Theater Camp.”

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Bhola Shankar,” “Elemental,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Jules,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “The Meg 2: The Trench,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Barbie” and “The Meg 2: The Trench.” Screen 2: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and “Haunted Mansion.” Screen 3: “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” and “Talk to Me.” Screen 4: “The Meg 2: The Trench” and “Barbie.” Screen 5: ““Oppenheimer” and “Insidious: The Red Door.”

SPECIAL EVENTS

“Donnie Darko”/”Southland Tales.” Two-night event of films directed by Richard Kelly at the North Park Theatre. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, singer/actress Rebekah Del Rio will perform before a showing of “Southland Tales,” followed by Q&A and autographs. At 7 p.m. Saturday, “Donnie Darko” will be shown followed by a Q&A with Richard Kelly, followed by autographs. Tickets are $45 and include entry to both nights and autographs.

“The Room” with actor Greg Stestero, 7 p.m. next Thursday at the North Park Theatre.