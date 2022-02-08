BPO event celebrates tenacity of Jewish artist federation under Hitler

Guenther and Rosemarie Goldsmith settled in St. Louis, with Rosemarie going on to enjoy a long career in music. She played in the St. Louis Symphony for 21 years and 14 with the Cleveland Orchestra.

Guenther stopped playing and became a furniture salesman. Goldsmith believes it was his father's way of doing penance for surviving when so many he knew didn't.

One of the musicians from the Kulturbund came by to visit once, but they didn't stay in touch.

"My father didn't want to be reminded of what happened before," Goldsmith said.

For years, all Goldsmith knew about his grandparents was "they died in the war." It wasn't until Goldsmith was 40 that his father began to fill in the blanks and he learned, along with research for the book, the details of how they and other family members perished in the Holocaust.

Goldsmith also wrote "Alex's Wake: A Voyage of Betrayal and a Journey of Remembrance, the story of his paternal grandfather and an uncle who were among the 900 passengers on the Jewish refugee ship the St. Louis attempting to flee Germany in 1939.

The program to remember victims of the Holocaust comes at a critical time, Goldsmith said.