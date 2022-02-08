BPO event celebrates tenacity of Jewish artist federation under Hitler

A program on Feb. 10 by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, in collaboration with the Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival, recalls a period from 1933 to 1941 when authorities in Nazi Germany restricted Jewish artists to perform non-Jewish works to exclusively Jewish audiences.
The Jews were part of the Kulturbund, which Hitler propagandist Joseph Goebbels permitted in order to present a false impression to the outside world that Jews lived unencumbered lives.
Martin Goldsmith, best known as the former award-winning host of National Public Radio's daily classical music program, "Performance Today," learned from his parents later in life that they met as musicians in the Kulturbund. The couple fled Germany in June 1941, three months before the musicians and actors of the Kulturbund, no longer useful to the regime, were shipped off to concentration camps where most would perish.
Goldsmith wrote a book in 2000 about his parents' experience in the Kulturbund called "The Inextinguishable Symphony: A True Story of Music and Love in Nazi Germany." The book was turned into the 2019 movie "Winter Journey," co-written by Goldsmith and starring Bruno Ganz as his father.
The film will be shown at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 in Kleinhans Music Hall's Mary Seaton Room, followed by a discussion with Goldsmith and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Conductor JoAnn Falletta. At 8 p.m., Falletta will raise her baton to Danish composer Carl Nielsen's Symphony No. 4, Op. 29, "The Inextinguishable," a piece of music the Kulturbund symphony rehearsed but never performed.
This premiere program has Buffalo connections.
Peter Goldsmith, Martin's older brother, was the founding program director of Buffalo classical radio music station WNED.
And when Goldsmith's parents, Guenther Ludwig Goldschmidt, a flutist, and Rosemarie Gumpert, a violist, met in the Frankfurt Kulturbund in 1936, the conductor was Hans Wilhelm Steinberg. He later emigrated to Palestine and then to the United States where, known as William Steinberg, he began a seven-year stint in 1945 as the BPO's second music director.
"In a very real sense, JoAnn Falletta is the musical descendant of a very brave and inextinguishable artist of the Kulturbund," Goldsmith said of the BPO's ninth music director.
The soundtrack to "Winter Storm" features music the Kulturbund played, including Tchaikovsky, Mahler and Brahms, which gave Goldsmith the idea to pair the film with live music associated with what they played.
Last spring, Goldsmith approached Falleta, who he has interviewed several times on-air with Sirius XM Satellite Radio, about the joint program and she responded enthusiastically.
"The Kulturbund musicians were very aware of the meaning of this remarkable work, and in their terrible situation they drew strength and hope from rehearsing Nielsen's work," Falletta said in the program notes. "The orchestra was disbanded before they were able to perform the symphony. We can only hope that the memory of the music continued to provide some small measure of comfort as they faced the tragic and terrifying end of their lives."
Guenther and Rosemarie Goldsmith settled in St. Louis, with Rosemarie going on to enjoy a long career in music. She played in the St. Louis Symphony for 21 years and 14 with the Cleveland Orchestra.
Guenther stopped playing and became a furniture salesman. Goldsmith believes it was his father's way of doing penance for surviving when so many he knew didn't.
One of the musicians from the Kulturbund came by to visit once, but they didn't stay in touch.
"My father didn't want to be reminded of what happened before," Goldsmith said.
For years, all Goldsmith knew about his grandparents was "they died in the war." It wasn't until Goldsmith was 40 that his father began to fill in the blanks and he learned, along with research for the book, the details of how they and other family members perished in the Holocaust.
Goldsmith also wrote "Alex's Wake: A Voyage of Betrayal and a Journey of Remembrance, the story of his paternal grandfather and an uncle who were among the 900 passengers on the Jewish refugee ship the St. Louis attempting to flee Germany in 1939.
The program to remember victims of the Holocaust comes at a critical time, Goldsmith said.
He noted the rise in acts of anti-semitism, a form of racism, the far right and the decision last month by a Tennessee school board to ban "Maus," cartoonist Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about his father's experience surviving the Holocaust.
"Winter Journey"
Feb. 10 in Kleinhans Music Hall. 6 p.m. showing of the film, followed by a discussion with JoAnn Falletta and Martin Goldsmith, and then a concert of Carl Nielsen's Symphony No. 4, Op. 29, "The Inextinguishable" by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Visit bpo.org.
