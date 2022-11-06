'Avatar' director lights up Niagara Falls ahead of new movie release

Film director James Cameron, who hails from Niagara Falls, Ont., wanted to draw attention to his hometown ahead of the Dec. 16 release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." And it just so happens his hometown is well-acquainted with the theme of his new film.

A Disney/20th Century Studios production team on Tuesday and Wednesday gave both the American and Canadian sides of the natural wonder a visual treat as a new trailer for the movie was released. More than 600 drones provided an elaborate light display that turned Niagara Falls a hue of blue familiar to "Avatar" fans, while a screen near the falls showed clips from the coming film.

Cameron spoke briefly in a 35-second clip that shows the falls illuminated at night and a projection video screen displaying footage. The original "Avatar" was released in 2009, and a series that totals five movies is scheduled to be completed in the next four years.

"I'm pretty excited that this footage is being shown for the first time ever right in my hometown, and not only that, but coming to life over the backdrop of one the world's natural wonders," Cameron, who also directed "Titanic," said in the video.

The plot of "The Way of Water" follows the lives and adversities faced by the Sully family on the planet of Pandora, according to a blurb on IMDB. Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Jamie Flatters are among the stars in the film.