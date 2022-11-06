 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Avatar' director lights up Niagara Falls ahead of new movie release

  • 0

In the follow-up to his 2009 box office smash, director James Cameron switched the location from the rainforest to the ocean and his actors had to learn how to hold their breath for several minutes to film scenes underwater. Speaking to The New York Times, Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the f…

Support this work for $1 a month

Film director James Cameron, who hails from Niagara Falls, Ont., wanted to draw attention to his hometown ahead of the Dec. 16 release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." And it just so happens his hometown is well-acquainted with the theme of his new film.

A Disney/20th Century Studios production team on Tuesday and Wednesday gave both the American and Canadian sides of the natural wonder a visual treat as a new trailer for the movie was released. More than 600 drones provided an elaborate light display that turned Niagara Falls a hue of blue familiar to "Avatar" fans, while a screen near the falls showed clips from the coming film.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Cameron spoke briefly in a 35-second clip that shows the falls illuminated at night and a projection video screen displaying footage. The original "Avatar" was released in 2009, and a series that totals five movies is scheduled to be completed in the next four years.

People are also reading…

The 'Avatar: Way of Water' trailer teases new creatures and aquatic action

The Na'vi are back in the nearly wordless trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water." And based on the new footage, we can expect the lithe blue folk to fight side by side (or against) humans for the safety of their vibrant world.

"I'm pretty excited that this footage is being shown for the first time ever right in my hometown, and not only that, but coming to life over the backdrop of one the world's natural wonders," Cameron, who also directed "Titanic," said in the video.

The plot of "The Way of Water" follows the lives and adversities faced by the Sully family on the planet of Pandora, according to a blurb on IMDB. Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Jamie Flatters are among the stars in the film.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears talks about her freedoms post-conservatorship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News