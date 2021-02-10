As 'Bad Cupid,' John Rhys-Davies shoots an arrow through the traditional rom-com

In flashback, Denise (Buffalo actor Christine Turturro) explains her yearning for “that spark” and magic moment like the one enjoyed by Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” Demi Moore in “Ghost” and Sarah Connor in “The Terminator.” (There's a nostalgic 1980s and ‘90s vibe in "Bad Cupid.")

Dave’s response is priceless: “So you can’t be in love with someone unless they’re a ghost, a monster or someone sent back in time to protect you from a cyborg assassin?”

How to get Dave out of his funk? His overbearing cousin Morris (Briana Marin) – who doesn’t believe in true love – can’t do it, no matter how many times she yells at him to “move on” or literally slaps him upside the head. Even a trip to a Vegas casino where Dave meets a cute girl and enjoys chocolate cake fails to help.

Archie, who has his plot in motion to save Dave’s heart, finds the poor guy drinking away his sorrows at a bar as Denise prepares to be married. Time for tough love as Archie shares his belief that, “All’s fair in love and war," which he takes to extremes. “There’s not much difference between the two,” he bellows to Dave and Morris. “You do whatever you can, whenever you can, however you can in order to win.”