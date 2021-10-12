Add some Buffalo-made horror films to your Halloween watch list

"Ombis: Alien Invasion.” Green ooze from a crashed meteor spreads with deadly results through the town of Ombis that is also being overrun by government agents and an alien from another world. Mainly shot in Angola with scenes also in Cheektowaga Town Hall.

“A Quiet Place Part II.” This sequel to the imaginative story about aliens who hunt by sound was filmed here in the summer of 2018. The taut opening, set along Main Street in Akron, is one of the best “here’s how it all started” scenes on film. The sequel also utilizes the stark backdrop of the former Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna to great effect as a major backdrop for the family led by Emily Blunt that is trying to evade the invaders. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast; John Krasinski again directs and co-stars.

“There’s No Such Thing As Ghosts?” For four years, local film professor Aaron Daniel Annas and a crew of SUNY Buffalo State students traveled throughout Western New York and Pennsylvania to places that are rumored to be haunted. It is filled with unnerving moments as stories of true ghostly happenings are discussed where they happened. Annas made the documentary to “explore why people believe what they believe” – or don’t. I watched it with the lights on.