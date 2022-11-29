A trio of music documentaries screening in Buffalo this week

The coming week finds three must-see music documentaries arriving for limited local runs. Here's a look.

"Neil Young: Harvest Time"

Dipson Amherst Theatre, 3500 Main St., 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 1 p.m. Dec. 4; Dipson Flix Stadium 10, 4901 Transit Road, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4; Regal Elmwood Center, 2001 Elmwood Ave., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4; Regal Transit Center & IMAX, 6707 Transit Road, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of his greatest commercial success, the 1972 album “Harvest,” Neil Young releases this crunchy documentary chronicling the rich creative period that yielded what many consider to be his finest album. The film moves between the then-26-year-old Young’s farm in Northern California, to the United Kingdom where he recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, and finally to recording sessions in Nashville. The footage is pure gold for the serious fan, and the film’s flow is like a great Neil Young song – ragged but right. Directed by Neil Young. Rated R. 135 minutes.

"Meet Me in the Bathroom"

7 p.m. Dec. 2, 9:45 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 10:05 p.m. Dec. 8 at the North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave.

Based on Lizzy Goodman’s excellent memoir, "Meet Me in the Bathroom" chronicles and celebrates the New York City new music scene of the early 2000s, a time when it seemed that largely guitar-based rock music was experiencing a significant rebirth, belying the popular critical and commercial notion that such music was in fact dead. Concentrating on the nascent creative arc of post-punk calendar boys the strokes, the film also examines the significance of peers like LCD Soundsystem, the yeah yeah yeahs, TV on the Radio and Interpol – all bands that would go on to shape and mold the sound of the first decade of the 21st century, as the underground erupted above ground and the pendulum swing mightily. Directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern. Unrated. 107 minutes.

"Chunky Shrapnel: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Live"

7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave.

Australian psychedelic/alternative/anything-else-they-feel-like-playing sextet King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – the most prolific, dynamic and exciting rock band of the still young century – is the focus of this concert film. "Chunky Shrapnel" follows King Gizz, as their fervent fanbase refers to them, on their 2019 tour of the United Kingdom and Europe, reveling in the band’s on-stage prowess and the Monty Python-esque camaraderie of the musicians. Directed by John Angus Stewart, the film is unrated. 98 minutes.