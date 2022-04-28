A Tom Hanks movie will film here next week. But will Tom Hanks?

A major Hollywood feature starring Tom Hanks will be shooting in Niagara County for one day next week.

But no one is saying whether the two-time Oscar winner will be here.

Buffalo Niagara Film Office commissioner Tim Clark declined to comment on specifics about the film but could confirm that there is a "large movie" shooting here next week, adding that it will be a closed set without public access. Local crew and extras are being hired for the one-day shoot. Information on being an extra can be found through Casting Buffalo at castingbuffalo.com; deadline is May 1.

"It is great for the economy and shows that Western New York continues to be a Hollywood backdrop," Clark said.

The film is “A Man Called Otto,” a remake of the 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove.” The feature also stars comedian and actor Mike Birbiglia ("Trainwreck"), Cameron Britton (“Mindhunter”), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“The Magnificent Seven") and Mariana Trevino. It is directed by Marc Forster ("World War Z") and began shooting in Pittsburgh in February.

"A Man Called Otto" will be added to the list of high-profile films made either partially or in full in Western New York. In 2020, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro spent four days filming his Oscar-nominated noir “Nightmare Alley” here with members of his all-star cast, including Bradley Cooper. The blockbuster “A Quiet Place Part II” was made entirely in the Buffalo area in 2019.

Other films made here recently include "Marshall," "The First Purge," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," "Cabrini," “Prick’d” and "Cold Brook" from actor and former Cheektowaga resident William Fichtner.

In "A Man Called Otto," Hanks stars as a grumpy widower who takes his frustrations out on his neighbors. Just when he’s ready to give up, a new family moves in next door. The original film, “A Man Called Ove,” was based on Fredrik Backman’s 2012 bestseller of the same name and was the highest-grossing foreign film in the U.S. in 2016. It earned two Oscar nominations.

A Dec. 25 release date is planned by Sony Pictures for the Hanks film.

