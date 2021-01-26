 Skip to main content
'A Quiet Place Part II' theatrical date is delayed again
top story

'A Quiet Place Part II' theatrical date is delayed again

A Quiet Place Part II family

Emily Blunt, right, tries to keep her children (Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds) safe in "A Quiet Place Part II."

 Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount

Local movie fans will have to be patient a little longer.

"A Quiet Place Part II," which was filmed in its entirety in the Buffalo region in 2019, has had its opening date pushed ahead for the third time, now to Sept. 17.

Originally scheduled for a large theatrical release on March 20, 2020, the film's opening was delayed to Sept. 4, 2020, and then again to April 23, 2021, before this latest news.

These continued postponements are part of an industry-wide juggling act studios have been playing since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down many movie theaters nationwide and caused moviegoers where theaters were open to stay home in high numbers.

Quiet Place Part II Studio (copy) on the set

Director John Krasinski, Noah Jupe and Emily Blunt on the set of "A Quiet Place Part II," which was filmed throughout Western New York in 2019.

"A Quiet Place Part II" is the sequel to the original 2018 surprise blockbuster – it made more than $340 million on a $17 million budget – about a couple (John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) trying to protect their children from aliens who hunt by sound.

Krasinski directs the sequel that continues the story from where the original left off, also showing in flashback how the invasion started. Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds return. New to the sequel are Cillian Murphy (“The Dark Knight”) and Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Captain Marvel”).

The movie was filmed throughout the area in Olcott, Alden, North Tonawanda, Orchard Park, the Grand Island bridges, Dunkirk and at Buffalo FilmWorks.

"AQPII" joins three other highly anticipated films that also had release dates moved this week: the James Bond film "No Time To Die" (to Oct. 8), “The King’s Men” (Aug. 21) and “Ghostbusters: After Life” (Nov. 11).

