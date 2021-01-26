'A Quiet Place Part II' theatrical date is delayed again

Local movie fans will have to be patient a little longer.

"A Quiet Place Part II," which was filmed in its entirety in the Buffalo region in 2019, has had its opening date pushed ahead for the third time, now to Sept. 17.

Originally scheduled for a large theatrical release on March 20, 2020, the film's opening was delayed to Sept. 4, 2020, and then again to April 23, 2021, before this latest news.

These continued postponements are part of an industry-wide juggling act studios have been playing since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down many movie theaters nationwide and caused moviegoers where theaters were open to stay home in high numbers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"A Quiet Place Part II" is the sequel to the original 2018 surprise blockbuster – it made more than $340 million on a $17 million budget – about a couple (John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) trying to protect their children from aliens who hunt by sound.